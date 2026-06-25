Why 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is Continuing Odd Social Media Antics

Another day, another odd social media post from Brandon Aiyuk.

This time, he is promoting tickets to watch the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk clearly already views himself as signed with the Commanders.

You can fully expect him to post more videos like this. That's becoming a daily trend for him, and it won't cease until the San Francisco 49ers release him.

The funny part is that Aiyuk is accomplishing nothing with these posts. However, they aren't pointless to him. There's a reason he is continuing with odd social media antics.

Why Aiyuk is on a social media rampage

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He loves the attention. Aiyuk is an attention seeker. It's as simple as that. Everyone is eating up, too. From 49ers fans who are calling him a clown, to Commanders fans saying he's justified.

Aiyuk is getting what he wants. He's getting attention, the spotlight he wants. The entire NFL has taken notice, and he's loving it. He loves that people are talking about him.

It's nothing new at all with him. Aiyuk pulled these stunts two years ago during his contract negotiations. Remember, it started with some vague posting, then it was a staged phone call with Jayden Daniels.

Albeit, his attention-seeking wasn't at the degree he's doing now with spamming videos. But he was looking for attention and trolling. He's had it in him this whole time.

Aiyuk continued that after he signed his contract extension. Remember, he showed up to a practice in the wrong colored shorts when everyone knew what to wear.

He did that knowing the media was watching, then he got changed in front of everyone on the field. Seeking attention and causing a fuss isn't new to him.

This is who Aiyuk is, and quite frankly, this isn't uncommon for a wide receiver. They're the most dramatic players in football. It's a tale as old as time.

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk throwing money around on his IG story 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/L6r5IkmMDG — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) June 25, 2026

This is what wide receivers tend to do more than any other position. The fact that Aiyuk is in a unique position where he's being unnecessarily retained by the 49ers only emphasizes it.

Now, I've seen some fans and pundits draw parallels between Aiyuk and Antonio Brown. That is completely absurd. Brown was insanely outlandish.

All Aiyuk is doing is acting weird on social media by looking for attention. And guess what? That isn't uncommon at all. A lot of people do that on social media.

He's not really different from anyone else. It's just that his situation makes him stand out. The reality is that if the 49ers had released him back in March, no one would be talking about Aiyuk.

And if he did start a social media tirade, then he's the Commanders' problem. There'll be no link to the 49ers any longer.

But so long as he's still on the 49ers, he'll continue to post videos and achieve his desire of getting everyone to give him attention.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.