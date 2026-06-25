San Francisco 49ers 2026 Roster Ranking: No 63-59

The San Francisco 49ers worked to improve the depth of their team in 2026. That is why players who have legitimate chances to make the roster a year ago are now closer to number 60 on our roster ranking. We last left with the 64th most important 49ers player in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers Roster Ranking: No. 63-59

No. 63 Edge Rusher, Mikail Kamara

Kamara is a rookie UDFA from Indiana. He was regarded as one of the more highly sought-after UDFA players and likely chose San Francisco because the back end of the depth chart is not set. Kamara could crack the roster, but his most likely path is through the practice squad.

No. 62 Defensive Lineman, Sebastian Valdez

Valdez was a UDFA in 2025. He quickly became a training camp and then preseason darling among the fans. He was able to get back to the practice squad and spent his entire rookie season there. In his second NFL season, he is going to be in a similar spot. He has a great shot at making the roster, but with the additions of Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton, his progress might be stalled by the room's improvement.

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No. 61 Defensive Lineman, Evan Anderson

Anderson was a UDFA in 2024. He was on the active roster for 12 games in his rookie season, playing 267 snaps. However, he did not make the team in 2025 and ended up on the practice squad. He is in the same spot as Valdez. He sits one spot higher because he has the experience of being on an NFL roster during gamedays. However, even if the two are improved, the room being deeper has its potential impact pushed down.

No. 60. Offensive Line, Nick Zakelj

Zaekelj has been with the team since 2022 and played 23 snaps last year. However, he spent most of the year on the practice squad. The team has three players competing to start at left guard, and he is not one of them. They also added Brett Toth, who can play swing guard and center. He might be a practice squad player who gets elevated at times, which makes 60 a fair ranking.

No. 59 Long Snapper, Jon Weeks

Weeks is almost guaranteed to make the 53-man roster. He has been a long snapper since 2013 and was with the team last year. They also have no competition. However, when dissecting the 49ers' most important players, there are enough players with the potential to make the roster and have a legitimate impact that it is hard to put the value higher than 59.