49ers Cut OL Nick Zakelj for Former Bears 2022 Draft Pick

The writing was on the wall for this transaction.

The San Francisco 49ers are cutting offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and are replacing him with former Chicago Bears 2022 sixth-round draft pick Doug Kramer Jr, whom they worked out on Friday.

This was a predictable move, as Zakelj hadn't been practicing due to injury over the last week. The 49ers cannot afford to let depth players miss out on multiple practices.

They are already without rookie Carver Willis and Brett Toth. Both are in the concussion protocol, so there's no telling when they'll be back. It makes adding players crucial for them.

It limits them during practice because they don't have players on hand to field a proper session. That led them to release Zakelj, which means he's probably going to be out a while longer with an injury.

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears center Doug Kramer Jr. (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Don't read too much into this move. It's not a needle-mover by any means. Kramer isn't going to step in and give the 49ers new hope on the offensive line.

He's not a hidden talent. Kramer has already had stints with a couple of other teams aside from the Bears. He's spent a year with the Arizona Cardinals (2023) and, most recently, the Seattle Seahawks.

The fact that he's been constantly shuffled and was cut from the Bears after his rookie season tells you all you need to know about him. He's a journeyman.

His addition is strictly to ensure the 49ers can properly hold a practice session. It's not like Zakelj was a key player on the offensive line either.

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen Trent Williams (71), Nick Zakelj (63) and Ben Bartch (78) participate in a drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster said on Aug. 5 that he's been trying to place Zakelj all over the line to see where he could fit. His release could also mean he's failing to find a spot.

Zakelj was drafted in 2022, like Kramer. His only notable playing time occurred in 2024, and if you didn't know or forgot, it's because it was exactly that: forgettable.

In any case, the 49ers aren't going to wait on him to heal when they need training camp to be efficient. They have too many injuries on the offensive line and across their team

Signing Kramer was out of necessity. It won't lead to anything. The only real needle-mover on the offensive line is at left guard, where the 49ers are figuring out who will be their starter.

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