49ers Cut OL Nick Zakelj for Former Bears 2022 Draft Pick
In this story:
The writing was on the wall for this transaction.
The San Francisco 49ers are cutting offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and are replacing him with former Chicago Bears 2022 sixth-round draft pick Doug Kramer Jr, whom they worked out on Friday.
This was a predictable move, as Zakelj hadn't been practicing due to injury over the last week. The 49ers cannot afford to let depth players miss out on multiple practices.
They are already without rookie Carver Willis and Brett Toth. Both are in the concussion protocol, so there's no telling when they'll be back. It makes adding players crucial for them.
It limits them during practice because they don't have players on hand to field a proper session. That led them to release Zakelj, which means he's probably going to be out a while longer with an injury.
Don't read too much into this move. It's not a needle-mover by any means. Kramer isn't going to step in and give the 49ers new hope on the offensive line.
He's not a hidden talent. Kramer has already had stints with a couple of other teams aside from the Bears. He's spent a year with the Arizona Cardinals (2023) and, most recently, the Seattle Seahawks.
The fact that he's been constantly shuffled and was cut from the Bears after his rookie season tells you all you need to know about him. He's a journeyman.
His addition is strictly to ensure the 49ers can properly hold a practice session. It's not like Zakelj was a key player on the offensive line either.
Offensive line coach Chris Foerster said on Aug. 5 that he's been trying to place Zakelj all over the line to see where he could fit. His release could also mean he's failing to find a spot.
Zakelj was drafted in 2022, like Kramer. His only notable playing time occurred in 2024, and if you didn't know or forgot, it's because it was exactly that: forgettable.
In any case, the 49ers aren't going to wait on him to heal when they need training camp to be efficient. They have too many injuries on the offensive line and across their team
Signing Kramer was out of necessity. It won't lead to anything. The only real needle-mover on the offensive line is at left guard, where the 49ers are figuring out who will be their starter.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN