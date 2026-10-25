San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons Live Scores and Updates
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ATLANTA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 road game against the Atlanta Falcons. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
Here are six 49ers who will not play today: Nick Bosa (calf), Mike Achilles (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marques Sigle (ankle), Garrett Wallow (hamstring), Luke Gifford (groin).
Without Mike Evans, the 49ers probably won't have many big plays today, considering the Falcons can bracket George Kittle with two defenders and force check-down passes to Christian McCaffrey, who has become one of the slowest running backs in the league. Expect the 49ers to try to win the time of possession and string together long, methodical drives. Expect the Falcons to attempt to do the same thing, considering they have the best running back in the NFL -- Bijan Robinson. Expect a low-scoring game that will come down to field goals, and the 49ers' field-goal kicker, Eddy Pineiro, has missed six kicks in six games. I think he'll miss his seventh today.
Final score prediction: 49ers 16, Falcons 19.
49ers @ Falcons live scores and updates
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn