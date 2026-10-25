San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons Live Scores and Updates

ATLANTA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 road game against the Atlanta Falcons. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

Here are six 49ers who will not play today: Nick Bosa (calf), Mike Achilles (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marques Sigle (ankle), Garrett Wallow (hamstring), Luke Gifford (groin).

Without Mike Evans, the 49ers probably won't have many big plays today, considering the Falcons can bracket George Kittle with two defenders and force check-down passes to Christian McCaffrey, who has become one of the slowest running backs in the league. Expect the 49ers to try to win the time of possession and string together long, methodical drives. Expect the Falcons to attempt to do the same thing, considering they have the best running back in the NFL -- Bijan Robinson. Expect a low-scoring game that will come down to field goals, and the 49ers' field-goal kicker, Eddy Pineiro, has missed six kicks in six games. I think he'll miss his seventh today.

Final score prediction: 49ers 16, Falcons 19.

49ers @ Falcons live scores and updates