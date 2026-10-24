Why the 49ers Will Lose to the Falcons in Week 7

A chance at 7-0 is staring the San Francisco 49ers square in the face.

All they have to do is take care of business on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Then, they can rest easy during their Bye Week, knowing they’ve won an incredible seven games in a row.

However, defeating the Falcons will be a lot tougher than most people probably think. In fact, I think that the 49ers will lose to the Falcons in Week 7 and suffer their first defeat of the year.

This is not a normal week for the 49ers. A lot of factors are against them. For starters, the rest and travel disadvantage. The Falcons have a day's rest over the 49ers, who played on Monday night.

That game also went down to the wire, with the defense needing to be on the field a bunch, which makes it back-to-back games they’ve needed to do that. It wouldn’t be shocking if they’re reeling going into Week 7.

It's also an East Coast game, which means their body clocks will be at 10 a.m. PST. It only adds to the strain. I’d expect them to have a slow start and/or a sluggish finish.

To make matters worse, they don’t have any impactful wide receivers available. Mike Evans is out with an Achilles injury that he aggravated last week. Brock Purdy will not have his most reliable target.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) leaves the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They were already thin with Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out. San Francisco will face the Falcons with a depleted receiver group.

Purdy will have Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and veteran Brandin Cooks, who barely joined the team the other week. Of course, he’ll have George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, so it’s not a total disaster.

Nevertheless, this game will demand that Purdy live up to his MVP narrative. That means taking care of the football, making plays out of structure when necessary, and trying to make the receivers around him better.

Easier said than done, of course. It’ll also require Raheem Morris to make this a revenge, which I’m sure he will. No one likes being canned from a place, essentially being told “you’re not good enough” for the job.

Morris may play it down, but he’s absolutely gunning to embarrass the Falcons. He’ll need his defense to come up with some turnovers to help the 49ers’ offense out.

Otherwise, it’ll make it a tight game, and given the battles the 49ers have fought in recent weeks, especially with the rest and travel disadvantage, they’re poised to drop this game.

The 49ers know they have the Bye Week after, and losing to the Falcons isn’t the end of the world. They can drop this game and still be a top team in the NFC and their division.

It won’t be detrimental to their season's success unless they completely free-fall coming out of the Bye or late in the season. The Falcons aren’t a great team.

But with several factors against the 49ers, it’s enough to see them lose their first game of the season.

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