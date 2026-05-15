San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Depth Chart: Who will Start?

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are done with the NFL draft and moving onto walk-throughs, the question is what the depth chart looks like at each position. Cornerback will be one of the more interesting position groups to follow this summer. How does the depth chart currently stack up?

San Francisco 49ers post-draft cornerback depth chart

Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir is the starter from last year's team who is most likely to stay in the starting lineup. The question with Lenoir is whether he plays in the slot more with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

Renardo Green

Green is entering the year on the hot seat. He was not nearly as good in his second season as he was when he was a rookie, and now the 49ers have a much deeper room and some handpicked options from the new coordinator.

Upton Stout

Stout look good in the slot last year, but he is best at defending the run and blitzing and struggles at time in coverage. Will the 49ers look to minimize his role now that they can get more versatile on the back end?

Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Nate Hobbs

Hobbs is the most interesting signing because he can play the slot and outside. Before his injury-plagued 2025 season, he was an up-and-coming player who was becoming a talented starter. If he gets back to that level, he can push Stout and Green. He can also help Lenoir get back into the slot.

Jack Jones

Jones has mostly played on the outside but does have limited slot experience as well. Either way, he was a starter last year so he will be in the mix to push Green.

Ephesians Prysock

The 49ers drafted Prysock late in round 4, so they do not have high hopes in year one, but his upside could push the names above him.

Siran Neal

Neal has a good chance at making the roster due to special teams value. He has been a core special teams option in recent years.

Darrell Luter

The team clearly did not like having Luter as their only real depth option, so they improved the back end of the unit. It should push Luter off the roster.

Jakob Robinson

Robinson made the roster as slot depth, but the team is much deeper in that area this year.

Eli Apple

The 49ers signed Apple last summer, and he did enough to stick around on the roster, but he will not be making the team this year.