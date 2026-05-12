49ers Rookie Expectations: Ephesians Prysock

With the 2026 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, it is a good time to look forward and project what these rookies can do in their debut season. Ephesians Prysock was a late fourth-round pick for the 49ers. Based on that, what should 49ers fans expect to see from him during his rookie season?

Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ephesians Prysock

There have been 20 cornerbacks drafted between picks 100 and 200 that were over 6’1” since 2012. These players fit the criteria you would look for from Prysock. They fell in the draft despite their adequate size and physical ability.

There are a few really strong hits amongst this group, but just as many complete duds. However, in total, the group started 5.6 games overall in their rookie season. That includes a few misses such as Reggie Robinson, Darius Rush, and Robert Rochell. The hope is that Prysock does not turn into one of these players.

If you look at the biggest hits from this range, you will find Richard Sherman, Tre Flowers, Riq Woolen, Zyon McCollum, Christian Benford, Jayln Armour-Davis, Tarheeb Still, and Cam Hart. All of these players are expected to start or have had long careers as starters in the NFL.

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When you look at just this sample, the average of starts goes up to 8.6. So, there is more pressure on Prysock to get on the field right away, despite his low draft status.

The reality is that because these cornerbacks have the physical traits, it is best for them to learn on the fly. That, or they picked things up quickly and were able to play early. To be fair, McCollum had just five starts, Benford had just three and Armour-Davis had one. However, Armour-Davis is the worst of this group, so it might be fair to want at least three starts from Prysock to see if he can hold his own in the way that Beford did before becoming an impact starter.

This will be tough with the 49ers' room. Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, and Upton Stout all started last season and are all back. Beyond that, the team signed veterans Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, and they have starting experience as recent as last year. So, Prysock will have to navigate a crowded cornerback room to get on the field. The good news is that if he does, the odds of him being a long-term starter are very high.