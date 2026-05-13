49ers Post-Draft Edge Rusher Depth Chart: Competition for Depth

Now that the NFL draft is complete, the San Francisco 49ers have moved to OTAs and are adjusting the depth chart before training camp. What does the depth chart look like for the edge rusher room now that the 49ers have made the majority of their offseason moves?

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher depth chart

Nick Bosa

The only question with Bosa will come down to health. His play has not quite reached the level of an elite player, and he has not been fully healthy in a few years. Is his prime done, and he is just a quality player, or can he get back to the old days of elite Bosa?

Mykel Williams

Williams tore his ACL last year, which stalled the progress of his rookie season. Now, he comes into the year with a new defensive coordinator, he is coming off of an injury, and he already had questions about his best role in the NFL. This has slowly become a make-or-break year.

Keion White

White became a solid trade deadline addition. Unfortunately, his offseason featured ankle surgery, and the team added a few names to the room for competition. At his best, he can be a great spell to Williams.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Romello Height

Height is expected to take on the Bryce Huff pass-rushing down role. His game is built on speed, and the only real question is whether he is big enough to hold up on the edges in the NFL.

Sam Okuayinonu

Okuayinonu is a solid run defender who brings little pass-rush juice. That is going to put him firmly on the roster fringe as the team heads into the summer months.

Cam Sample

The 49ers signed Sample this offseason. He plays a role similar to Whit and Williams and might make the team if one of them has issues.

William Bradley-King

The 49ers signed Bradley-King last offseason, and he spent the majority of the year on the practice squad. This is likely where he lands again this year if he has another solid summer.

Mikail Kamara

Kamara is a rookie UDFA from Indiana. Because he played on a national championship team, he is getting hype to make the roster, but he is likely a practice squad candidate.

Andrew Farmer

Farmer is a 2023 UDFA who is now on his fourth NFL team. He signed with the 49ers in November of last year because the team was short on depth. His best path to sticking around is the practice squad.