Two Must Win Non-Divisional Tests for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy enters Year 5 with the San Francisco 49ers facing two must-win games on the schedule.

Firstly, Purdy doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. He's already established himself as a top-10 quarterback in the league with the 49ers, and that's enough. The exciting part is that he can still improve. He's still only 26 and will enter the prime of his career in the years ahead.

If anything, last year demonstrated that Purdy could still deliver good performances despite injuries stripping the 49ers of many of their offensive weapons and forcing different players into larger roles.

But this season, aside from the usual divisional battles against the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, there are two massive matchups on the schedule that Purdy needs to win. Victories in those games would not only strengthen the 49ers' playoff credentials but also earn Purdy even more respect and reinforce the belief that he belongs among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

Must-win game: Week 4 vs Denver Broncos

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) signs autographs before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos in Week 4 will be the first toughest home fixture for the 49ers this season. Though Purdy's skillset at evading the pocket overrides the Broncos leading the NFL in sacks last year, the Broncos surrendered only 18 passing touchdowns all season.

Purdy loves to throw the ball upfield, and to be honest, Denver's disciplined secondary will punish any mistakes. If Purdy can attack them efficiently without turning the ball over, it would be a significant win due to the quality of the opposition. The offensive line will need to step up, too.

Must-win game: Week 16 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Purdy has only contested in two games against the Kansas City Chiefs as a starter, though one additional matchup came when he made his first-ever NFL snaps back in October 2022.

Whether it's a regular-season game or the Super Bowl, facing them has been Kyle Shanahan's Achilles heel. Purdy played decently in the Super Bowl, though the last matchup was bad, but Kansas City's defense is always capable of making life difficult even when it is not at its best.

The key will be Purdy's decision-making against Steve Spagnuolo's disguised coverages and aggressive blitz packages. Kansas City thrives on forcing quarterbacks into mistakes in crucial moments, so if Purdy remains composed, there's a chance at least.

If Purdy can finally prevail against the Chiefs, it would remove one of the biggest questions surrounding this team. The importance of a win against this organization would be incredibly significant.