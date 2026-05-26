This Would Constitute a Successful Season for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

There is no doubt that Brock Purdy is capable of great things as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s consistently shown it. With him at the helm, the 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Last season, they finished the regular season strong and still managed to reach the divisional round despite relying on depth players.

But entering 2026, there’s a different energy. Not one rooted in doubt about his performance or general ability, but in the reality that this is now truly his era, following last offseason’s extension that made him the 49ers’ highest-paid player in franchise history.

So this is what would be deemed as a successful season.

Most importantly: Staying healthy

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 49ers and injuries are synonymous at this point, and Purdy himself hasn’t been an exception. The last time he played a full season was his first year as the starter, when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. Aside from a Week 17 rest game, he appeared in every matchup that year and delivered a highly successful campaign.

Staying healthy is crucial. Purdy has already shown how tough he is, first when dealing with his torn UCL in his right elbow after the 2022 NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He later fought through injuries in 2024 while not at full strength, and most recently closed out last season despite suffering turf toe in Week 1.

But he enters this year fully healthy, which is crucial. If he can stay fit, the performances should follow once again.

Statistical projection: 4,000 passing yards and 30 total TD

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (Left to right) San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54), quarterback Brock Purdy (13), offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), running back Christian McCaffrey (23), tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Again, if he stays healthy, this shouldn’t be an issue. He’s done it before, and in 2023 set a franchise record for most passing yards in a single season in red and gold. The total touchdown number isn’t overly demanding, and those figures would reflect an efficient and productive season.

Purdy will have an incredible support cast consisting of tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and newly-acquired wide receiver Mike Evans to contend with. These three present elite options across all levels of the field, from short-yardage creation to deep-shot ability.

The advantage is that the league still seems to underestimate him, which allows him to operate under the radar and quietly put together another efficient campaign. He thrives off being overlooked, so expect him to continue playing with the same confidence, poise, and calmness.

But stay healthy and the stats will follow.