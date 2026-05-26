This Would Constitute a Successful Season for 49ers QB Brock Purdy
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There is no doubt that Brock Purdy is capable of great things as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.
He’s consistently shown it. With him at the helm, the 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Last season, they finished the regular season strong and still managed to reach the divisional round despite relying on depth players.
But entering 2026, there’s a different energy. Not one rooted in doubt about his performance or general ability, but in the reality that this is now truly his era, following last offseason’s extension that made him the 49ers’ highest-paid player in franchise history.
So this is what would be deemed as a successful season.
Most importantly: Staying healthy
The 49ers and injuries are synonymous at this point, and Purdy himself hasn’t been an exception. The last time he played a full season was his first year as the starter, when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. Aside from a Week 17 rest game, he appeared in every matchup that year and delivered a highly successful campaign.
Staying healthy is crucial. Purdy has already shown how tough he is, first when dealing with his torn UCL in his right elbow after the 2022 NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He later fought through injuries in 2024 while not at full strength, and most recently closed out last season despite suffering turf toe in Week 1.
But he enters this year fully healthy, which is crucial. If he can stay fit, the performances should follow once again.
Statistical projection: 4,000 passing yards and 30 total TD
Again, if he stays healthy, this shouldn’t be an issue. He’s done it before, and in 2023 set a franchise record for most passing yards in a single season in red and gold. The total touchdown number isn’t overly demanding, and those figures would reflect an efficient and productive season.
Purdy will have an incredible support cast consisting of tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and newly-acquired wide receiver Mike Evans to contend with. These three present elite options across all levels of the field, from short-yardage creation to deep-shot ability.
The advantage is that the league still seems to underestimate him, which allows him to operate under the radar and quietly put together another efficient campaign. He thrives off being overlooked, so expect him to continue playing with the same confidence, poise, and calmness.
But stay healthy and the stats will follow.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal