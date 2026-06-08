Two Non-Stars Could Decide the 49ers' 2026 Season
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On a team with so many superstars, it is impossible to say that one or two players could change the outcome of the season. However, the San Francisco 49ers' true ceiling in 2026 might come down to two players, and neither of them has the star power behind their name that most are guessing. If the 49ers want to achieve their goals in 2026, they need a breakout season from both Mykel Williams and Ricky Pearsall.
San Francisco 49ers' 2026 season hinges on two former first-round picks
It makes sense that they would be such important pieces to the overall picture because they are former first-round picks. San Francisco was lacking in first-round pick power in recent years after trading up for Trey Lance. So, being able to hit on their first round picks after the damage of the Lance pick was done was imperative.
Pearsall is entering year three, Williams is entering year two, but so far, both players' impact on the team is a major question mark.
Pearsall was shot in a robbery attempt during his rookie year, so it is fair to see why he got off to a slow start. When he plays, he has shown enough flashes to buy into. The issue is that he suffered more on the field injuries in year two, and now has two years under his belt with 928 yards combined.
The team would like for Pearsall to be someone who can create over 1,000 yards per season, but so far, that has hardly been the case. If they do that and get that impact from Pearsall, the offense could get taken to another level, especially now that Mike Evans is in the mix.
Meanwhile, Williams brings even more questions. He came into the NFL as a better run defender than pass rusher, so he did live up to expectations. However, there are now legitimate questions about what type of pass-rush impact he can provide, if any at all.
Williams has one sack in his rookie year, and even that sack came when he was rushing along the interior, not on the edge. Now, he is coming off an ACL injury and just played nine games.
At his best, Williams can set the edge on early downs and put teams in third and long. Then, he can complement Osa Odighizuwa along the interior. Both players could have major roles that will decide games if they hit their upside, but that is a question for both.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley