2 49ers Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)
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The San Francisco 49ers' training camp for the new season will officially begin on July 26. It's the day after veterans report to Levi's Stadium.
It's where teams and players ramp up their preparations for the new season, non-core players have the opportunity to establish themselves, and coaches ultimately reach a consensus on which players are good enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
While both players are expected to make the final 53-man roster, they still have 10 upcoming practice sessions to continue proving their worth, as all eyes will be on them throughout training camp.
QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones begins his second year on one of the best contracts in the NFL as he looks set to stay as the 49ers' backup quarterback.
While Jones has previously shown he is capable of leading a franchise as a starter, it would make sense for San Francisco to offer him an extension to provide continuity and security behind Brock Purdy. Considering the last time Purdy completed a full, healthy season was in 2023, Jones staying longer makes sense.
His performances last season showed he is the best backup in the league. However, he still needs to continue demonstrating the mindset and consistency that fit Kyle Shanahan's system if he wants to earn a contract extension.
There was never any quarterback controversy when Jones played well last season, and maintaining that harmony within the quarterback room will remain important. Keep this the same this year, and a contract extension with a slight pay rise will likely be offered.
WR Ricky Pearsall
This is year three, and an incredibly important one for Ricky Pearsall's future with the 49ers. Injuries defined his second season, as he opened training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a hamstring injury before appearing in just nine games, fewer than he played as a rookie, while also dealing with a lingering PCL injury and an ankle sprain.
Pearsall simply needs to stay healthy. The talent has never really been in question, and the flashes he has shown in a limited sample suggest there is a productive receiver waiting to emerge if he can remain on the field consistently.
The 49ers will eventually have to decide whether to exercise Pearsall's fifth-year option. His value will increase with a breakout campaign, but it could just as easily take a significant hit if injuries or inconsistent performances continue to hold him back.
Pearsall possesses all the ingredients Shanahan looks for in a wide receiver. He simply must stay healthy.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal