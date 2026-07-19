2 49ers Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

The San Francisco 49ers' training camp for the new season will officially begin on July 26. It's the day after veterans report to Levi's Stadium.

It's where teams and players ramp up their preparations for the new season, non-core players have the opportunity to establish themselves, and coaches ultimately reach a consensus on which players are good enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

While both players are expected to make the final 53-man roster, they still have 10 upcoming practice sessions to continue proving their worth, as all eyes will be on them throughout training camp.

QB Mac Jones

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mac Jones begins his second year on one of the best contracts in the NFL as he looks set to stay as the 49ers' backup quarterback.

While Jones has previously shown he is capable of leading a franchise as a starter, it would make sense for San Francisco to offer him an extension to provide continuity and security behind Brock Purdy. Considering the last time Purdy completed a full, healthy season was in 2023, Jones staying longer makes sense.

His performances last season showed he is the best backup in the league. However, he still needs to continue demonstrating the mindset and consistency that fit Kyle Shanahan's system if he wants to earn a contract extension.

There was never any quarterback controversy when Jones played well last season, and maintaining that harmony within the quarterback room will remain important. Keep this the same this year, and a contract extension with a slight pay rise will likely be offered.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is year three, and an incredibly important one for Ricky Pearsall's future with the 49ers. Injuries defined his second season, as he opened training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a hamstring injury before appearing in just nine games, fewer than he played as a rookie, while also dealing with a lingering PCL injury and an ankle sprain.

Pearsall simply needs to stay healthy. The talent has never really been in question, and the flashes he has shown in a limited sample suggest there is a productive receiver waiting to emerge if he can remain on the field consistently.

The 49ers will eventually have to decide whether to exercise Pearsall's fifth-year option. His value will increase with a breakout campaign, but it could just as easily take a significant hit if injuries or inconsistent performances continue to hold him back.

Pearsall possesses all the ingredients Shanahan looks for in a wide receiver. He simply must stay healthy.