ESPN Analyst Calls for the 49ers to Sign WR Stefon Diggs

The San Francisco 49ers did a fine job of revamping the wide receiver position this offseason.

From signing Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to drafting De'Zhaun Stribling. You can't say that they didn't try to improve their worst position on offense.

However, it seems that is not enough for ESPN's NFL analyst and former General Manager Mike Tannenbaum. He is recommending that the 49ers sign veteran Stefon Diggs.

"Well, I look at San Francisco," Tannenbaum said. “Even though they added Mike Evans and drafted (De'Zhaun) Stribling in the second round, I still think if they brought in one more veteran receiver for a team that is in a win-now mode, I think you’d get one year out of Stefon Diggs, and San Francisco has done that over the years. He’s past his prime, but come on in while Stribling develops, see what you have in Pearsall, who’s been hurt, I think Diggs can help the 49ers' passing attack.”

Does Diggs to the 49ers make sense?

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch against against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it would be nice to add a talent like Diggs to the 49ers, it's not realistic. That is a move someone would make in the video game Madden.

The 49ers are set at wide receiver. They have Evans, who is their lead player. Ricky Pearsall slides in as the No. 2, and the rest will be platooned with the hope that Stribling can be their dependable No. 3.

If the 49ers wanted Diggs, he would've been signed long ago. But the reason he hasn't, aside from filling the position already, is that he's a red flag.

They cannot take on the risk of adding Diggs when he's constantly in the news cycle off the field. His legal troubles, even if he is innocent, are too much of a nuisance for any team. Not just the 49ers.

There's a reason he's remained a free agent for this long. Every team is telling Diggs and the rest of the available free agents that they're not wanted until injuries or disappointments occur.

The 49ers aren't in the business of adding toxic players. If they were, they'd tell Brandon Aiyuk to come back to the team.

It's odd that Tannenbaum would suggest this move for the 49ers as a former NFL General Manager. He of all people should know that this isn't how it works.

But let's say Diggs didn't have the legal troubles and wasn't a distraction. He's an older receiver. The 49ers have one in Evans. That's more than enough.

All Diggs would do is cramp the space for Stribling and Pearsall to flourish. It's a fun thought for three seconds, but clearly a fantasy.

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