What the 49ers Could Have Done Differently in the 2026 NFL Draft
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Everything is easier in hindsight. However, as fans of the NFL, it is also fun to review things in hindsight and think of what could have happened. So, this is the perfect time for a what-could-have-been draft. This will look at three players taken within ten picks of the 49ers at a similar position of need or the same positon that was drafted. What could the 49ers have done?
Round 2, Pick 33: De’Zhaun Stribling
Options available: Denzel Boston, Chase Bistontis, TJ Parker
This will be one of the more interesting picks to follow, because most fans would have been fine with the team taking a receiver if that receiver was Denzel Boston. However, because it is Stribling, fans are upset. So, for this, we will take Boston, knowing he went just a few picks later.
The pick: Denzel Boston
Round 3, Pick 70: Romello Height
Options Available: Antonio Williams, Chris McClellan, AJ Haulcy
The 49ers could have taken Williams if they did not take a receiver at 33. They brought in McClellan, but this feels a touch high for him. Haulcy would be the best pick if it were not for Height. He could start next to Malik Mustapha and push Ji’Ayir Brown into the slot.
The pick: AJ Haulcy
Round 3, Pick 90: Kaelon Black
Options available: Jaishawn Barham, Chris Bell, Gennings Dunker
Barham falling to 90 makes you think that Height may have fallen to 90 as well because they were graded so similarly. Either way, they could take Barham here. Bell would be the option if they still did not take a receiver. However, the best pick might be Gennings Dunker, who would be an instant impact at left guard. This would make passing on Chase Bisontis earlier look great.
The pick: Genning Dunker
Round 4, Pick 107: Gracen Halton
Options available: Jonah Coleman, Kage Casey, Elijah Sarrett
If the 49ers did not take Kaelon Black, the next running back did not go until 107, and they could have taken Jonah Coleman. Casey would be a good option at guard, but this might be the time where they took the right player not matter how you look at it. He was of great value, he fits a need. It was not a reach like McClellan, but a similarly talented player.
The pick: Grace Halton
Round 4, Pick 127: Carver Willis
Options Available: Trey Moore, Jeremiah Wright, Kendal Daniels
Daniels could play LB/S, while Moore is another player who could be viewed similarly to Height, but at a lower draft cost. Wright would be another guard option.
The pick: Trey Moore
Round 4, Pick 139: Ephesians Prysock
Options Available: Colbie Young, Kamari Ramsey, Joshua Josephs
If they needed a receiver it could be young, Ramsey is a good option at safety and Josephs would be a fit if they waited on a pass rusher. Since these were all addressed, Prysock was the best pick.
The pick: Ephesians Prysock
Round 5, Pick 154: Jaden Dugger
Options Available: Keith Abney, Emmett Johnson, Billy Schrauth
Abney would be a good option if they waited on cornerback, and Schrauth would compete at guard. However, Emmett Johnson would have been a great pick. He is not far off, or potentially better than Kaelon Black, and went a lot later.
The pick: Emmett Johnson
Round 5, Pick 179: Enrique Cruz
Options Available: Zane Durant, Seydou Traore, Kayton Allen
Durant is a defensive tackle, Traore was the next tight end taken, and Allen was a strong running back option, showing they could have waited. However, Cruz is a great swing on upside with other needs met.
The pick: Enrique Cruz
If the team went
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa,
Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
Trey Moore, Edge, Texas
Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Enrique Cruz, OT, Kansas
Would that look better?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley