What the 49ers Could Have Done Differently in the 2026 NFL Draft

Everything is easier in hindsight. However, as fans of the NFL, it is also fun to review things in hindsight and think of what could have happened. So, this is the perfect time for a what-could-have-been draft. This will look at three players taken within ten picks of the 49ers at a similar position of need or the same positon that was drafted. What could the 49ers have done?

Round 2, Pick 33: De’Zhaun Stribling

Options available: Denzel Boston, Chase Bistontis, TJ Parker

This will be one of the more interesting picks to follow, because most fans would have been fine with the team taking a receiver if that receiver was Denzel Boston. However, because it is Stribling, fans are upset. So, for this, we will take Boston, knowing he went just a few picks later.

The pick: Denzel Boston

Round 3, Pick 70: Romello Height

Options Available: Antonio Williams, Chris McClellan, AJ Haulcy

The 49ers could have taken Williams if they did not take a receiver at 33. They brought in McClellan, but this feels a touch high for him. Haulcy would be the best pick if it were not for Height. He could start next to Malik Mustapha and push Ji’Ayir Brown into the slot.

The pick: AJ Haulcy

Round 3, Pick 90: Kaelon Black

Options available: Jaishawn Barham, Chris Bell, Gennings Dunker

Barham falling to 90 makes you think that Height may have fallen to 90 as well because they were graded so similarly. Either way, they could take Barham here. Bell would be the option if they still did not take a receiver. However, the best pick might be Gennings Dunker, who would be an instant impact at left guard. This would make passing on Chase Bisontis earlier look great.

The pick: Genning Dunker

Round 4, Pick 107: Gracen Halton

Options available: Jonah Coleman, Kage Casey, Elijah Sarrett

If the 49ers did not take Kaelon Black, the next running back did not go until 107, and they could have taken Jonah Coleman. Casey would be a good option at guard, but this might be the time where they took the right player not matter how you look at it. He was of great value, he fits a need. It was not a reach like McClellan, but a similarly talented player.

The pick: Grace Halton

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Round 4, Pick 127: Carver Willis

Options Available: Trey Moore, Jeremiah Wright, Kendal Daniels

Daniels could play LB/S, while Moore is another player who could be viewed similarly to Height, but at a lower draft cost. Wright would be another guard option.

The pick: Trey Moore

Round 4, Pick 139: Ephesians Prysock

Options Available: Colbie Young, Kamari Ramsey, Joshua Josephs

If they needed a receiver it could be young, Ramsey is a good option at safety and Josephs would be a fit if they waited on a pass rusher. Since these were all addressed, Prysock was the best pick.

The pick: Ephesians Prysock

Round 5, Pick 154: Jaden Dugger

Options Available: Keith Abney, Emmett Johnson, Billy Schrauth

Abney would be a good option if they waited on cornerback, and Schrauth would compete at guard. However, Emmett Johnson would have been a great pick. He is not far off, or potentially better than Kaelon Black, and went a lot later.

The pick: Emmett Johnson

Round 5, Pick 179: Enrique Cruz

Options Available: Zane Durant, Seydou Traore, Kayton Allen

Durant is a defensive tackle, Traore was the next tight end taken, and Allen was a strong running back option, showing they could have waited. However, Cruz is a great swing on upside with other needs met.

The pick: Enrique Cruz

If the team went

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa,

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Enrique Cruz, OT, Kansas

Would that look better?