This Could Be the Safety that the 49ers Need in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers might end up looking at safety in the 2026 NFL draft. One name who could emerge as an option is LSU safety A.J. Haulcy. How would he fit in with the 49ers, and when can they take him?
How A.J. Haulcy translates to the NFL
Haulcy has a lot of the traits that you want to see from an NFL safety. First, he has size, carrying 211 pounds. What is more impressive is that he mostly played the deep part of the field as the free safety at that size.
He has great instincts when the ball is in the air, and he had three interceptions and a forced fumble last year. Beyond that, he is not afraid to bring a thump as a hard hitter, letting his size come to his advantage.
Where A.J. Haulcy must improve in the NFL
Haulcy is a bit of a tweener in the sense that it can be used for safety prospects. He is great in the back end and has good enough speed, but he may not quite be trusted as a single high option in the NFL. His body is a bit better suited to play in the box, and his ability to hit will translate, but he is not the most trusted tackler and is better at feeling things out in zone than manning up on receivers in the box. His exact role may be different than most safeties.
NFL Comparison for A.J. Haulcy
The best comparison for Haulcy from a physical and stylistic perspective is Chuck Clark. Clark has been in the NFL for eight years and has been a starter for six seasons, playing on winning defenses like the Ravens and Steelers. That is because he is smart, big, versatile, and physical. Haulcy brings a lot of the same traits and could be a reliable starter for years.
How would A.J. Haulcy fit on the San Francisco 49ers?
Haulcy goes around the 53rd pick in most consensus mock draft boards. So, if he were there at pick 58, he would likely be one of the better players available while filling a need. Haulcy could start early on with his instinctive play and could push Ji’Ayir Brown back from a starting role and into the dime, where he is at his best. The versatility of Malik Mustapha may be a good complement to Haulcy in the back end. It is fair to say that he would be a great pick at 58th overall.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley