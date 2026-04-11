This Could Be the Safety that the 49ers Need in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers might end up looking at safety in the 2026 NFL draft. One name who could emerge as an option is LSU safety A.J. Haulcy. How would he fit in with the 49ers, and when can they take him?

How A.J. Haulcy translates to the NFL

Haulcy has a lot of the traits that you want to see from an NFL safety. First, he has size, carrying 211 pounds. What is more impressive is that he mostly played the deep part of the field as the free safety at that size.

He has great instincts when the ball is in the air, and he had three interceptions and a forced fumble last year. Beyond that, he is not afraid to bring a thump as a hard hitter, letting his size come to his advantage.

Where A.J. Haulcy must improve in the NFL

Haulcy is a bit of a tweener in the sense that it can be used for safety prospects. He is great in the back end and has good enough speed, but he may not quite be trusted as a single high option in the NFL. His body is a bit better suited to play in the box, and his ability to hit will translate, but he is not the most trusted tackler and is better at feeling things out in zone than manning up on receivers in the box. His exact role may be different than most safeties.

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NFL Comparison for A.J. Haulcy

The best comparison for Haulcy from a physical and stylistic perspective is Chuck Clark. Clark has been in the NFL for eight years and has been a starter for six seasons, playing on winning defenses like the Ravens and Steelers. That is because he is smart, big, versatile, and physical. Haulcy brings a lot of the same traits and could be a reliable starter for years.

How would A.J. Haulcy fit on the San Francisco 49ers?

Haulcy goes around the 53rd pick in most consensus mock draft boards. So, if he were there at pick 58, he would likely be one of the better players available while filling a need. Haulcy could start early on with his instinctive play and could push Ji’Ayir Brown back from a starting role and into the dime, where he is at his best. The versatility of Malik Mustapha may be a good complement to Haulcy in the back end. It is fair to say that he would be a great pick at 58th overall.