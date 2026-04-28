What the Best Pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was for the 49ers

It's difficult to make the case that the San Francisco 49ers had an impressive 2026 NFL draft.

A lot of the players they took were reaches. More likely than not, over half of the players they drafted will not be useful to them in the next few years.

However, there is one player they selected that is vastly intriguing. This player is by far the best pick the 49ers made in this year's draft.

The 49ers' best pick is...

Oct 26, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Miles Cross (19) is tackled by Washington Huskies cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It has to be Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock, who they drafted 139th overall in the fourth round. Prysock has a chance to be a long-term starter for the 49ers.

He will likely compete with Renardo Green to start opposite Deommodore Lenoir. That's been the clear emphasis from the 49ers this offseason.

They want to push Green to get the best out of him, and if not, they have his replacement ready. Whether that's Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, or Prysock.

The fact that the 49ers drafted Prysock means defensive coordinator Raheem Morris gave his stamp of approval. Morris is a defensive backs-oriented coach.

He has to see something in Prysock that he likes, and it probably starts with his measurements. He's tall, lengthy corner, which will bode well in man-coverage if the 49ers call more of that in 2026.

“I feel like I'm a long, versatile guy that can get in and out of breaks and transitions and that has the skillset to be one of the greatest corners," said Prysock. "I feel like if it's press-man, or even off in zone coverage, cover-two, cover-three, cover-four, I feel like I can play everything.”

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball under cover from Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prysock is also capable in zone coverage as well, though it's not his strongest suit. But for the most part, he does well in coverage and has the speed to hold up with his frame.

That makes his selection in the fourth round sound, especially if he can become a starter in the next two years. Prysock was the most normal pick made by the 49ers in the draft.

What will end up holding him back from starting in 2026 is that he gets handsy with receivers. In his last year in college, Prysock was flagged six times for defensive pass interference or holding.

It doesn't matter how well he can stay on his receiver if he's gifting the offense automatic first downs. Until he fixes that, he will be a work in progress.

If he can make those adjustments and polish up some of his coverage skills, especially as a playmaker, as he struggles to create turnovers, he will be a strong candidate to start in 2027.

What has hurt the 49ers in coverage in recent years is their lack of size. They now have that with Prysock if he can put it all together and impress the coaches.

He will be their match cornerback when they face taller receivers. If he can succeed, and I think he has a good chance, the 49ers will make an excellent fourth-round selection.

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