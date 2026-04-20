5 Safety Prospects the 49ers Should Avoid in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers could be interested in drafting a safety in the 2026 NFL Draft. While there are a lot of strong options that do fit the team, there are some players that the 49ers should avoid. Who should they pass on?

Keionte Scott, Miami

Scott has a lot of traits that are going to make him attractive to the NFL. He is big, fast, he has ball skills, and he can hit. He is not quite the right fit for the 49ers, though. He is being valued as a safety, but he has 1,293 snaps as a slot cornerback. He has 564 snaps as a box safety, and just 38 as a deep centerfield option. While he can transition to safety, this is a slot player who may convert. The 49ers do not need that. When you add in that he will be 25 years old as a rookie, this is a pass.

Treydan Stues, Arizona

Treydan Stukes is almost in the exact same scenario as Scott. Some are evaluating him as a safety, but he has over 1,000 snaps as a slot cornerback and under 600 career snaps as a true safety. In the case of Stukes, he was an outside cornerback early in his career and has more experience there. Some teams view him as a better option there. Maybe the 49ers value his versatility. However, it is just as easy to see a positionless player and someone who may take time to develop. Similar to Scott, Stukes will be 25 as a rookie, so the progression curve is lower.

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Bud Clark, TCU

Bud Clark is a tough evaluation. In the box, he is light-footed and a good defender. He is much more experienced in the box as well. However, he can take poor tackling lanes that cost the team in a big way. You want his coverage abilities in the back end, but he is more comfortable in the box. Where does he fit in the NFL?

Kamari Ramsey, USC

Ramsey was much better in 2024 than he was in 2025. They started to play him more near the line of scrimmage in 2025, and it impacted his game. So, if you draft Ramsey, you want to keep him at free safety, and you are banking on that being the sole reason for his issues. There are enough questions that the team should pass.

Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Spears-Jennings flew up draft boards because he ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range. However, while he is fast, he is not instinctive, and that will cause him to be over drafted.