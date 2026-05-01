What John Lynch Quietly Revealed About the 49ers During the Draft

While many San Francisco 49ers are worried about their draft and their overall strategy, John Lynch seems confident in what he is putting together for the 2026 season. While his board may not have been the best to maximize value for the future, his board reflected adding players that can help the 49ers win football games right now.

San Francisco 49ers continue all-in offseason

After making a run to the NFL playoffs with an injured team, it is clear that the 49ers believe this is the year to win the Super Bowl. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Trent Williams are not getting any younger, and some of those players might be in their last year on the team, healthy, or in their prime. San Francisco feels as though they have to capitalize this year.

That is why they added Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw despite injury issues. That is also why they drafted the way that they did.

First, the 49ers had the oldest draft class in the NFL. They were not swinging for upside or developing players down the road. They are looking for players who can make the team right now.

Their top three picks were not approved by a lot of fans, but they fit into this philosophy.

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D’Zhaun Stribling was expected to go later because many view him as a depth receiver. The 49ers have Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall, and wanted a depth receiver that fit a specific role of blocking on the outside. His upside is not high, but if he is a strong depth option on a Super Bowl roster, they did their job.

Romello Height will likely always be a designated pass rusher in the NFL. His snap rate may never hit 50% in a season. However, if he is getting a key sack or pressure in a playoff win, and he is pushing Mykel Williams inside on those snaps where he is better, this is a great pick.

Kaelon Black is expected to be a backup running back, and yet if his 100 or so carries are what keep Christian McCaffrey fresh for the playoffs, that is all that they drafted him for.

Most teams and draft boards do not value role players who fit specific systems, but the 49ers are not worried about the long term; they want a Super Bowl next year. Of course, if they do not win the Super Bowl, this is going to look very bad.