What to Make of Former 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Signing With the Vikings

Finally, he’s found a home.

Former beloved San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Jennings could earn up to $13 million with incentives.

He lands the adequate deal he’s been searching for since free agency began two months ago. It was insane to see Jennings remain as a free agent for so long.

Now that he’s with the Vikings, it makes the 49ers perfectly validated on letting him walk. Jennings was looking for a lucrative contract extension from the 49ers last year.

49ers should feel validated

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported that the 49ers offered Jennings roughly $17 million annually in an extension. Thankfully, for the 49ers' sake, he didn't take it.

It would’ve been a massive overpay by the Niners. Jennings isn’t even getting half of that with the Vikings, barring he doesn’t hit his incentives. The 49ers should feel ecstatic that they didn’t get duped into another blunderous receiver contract.

Just imagine if Jennings had agreed to that extension. They probably don’t pursue Mike Evans since they used the money from Jennings’ extension to give to Evans.

It worked out for the 49ers in the end. They added a playmaker with Evans and drafted a cheap and younger version of Jennings with De’Zhaun Stribling.

The fact that Jennings lasted as a free agent for two months is revealing. Every NFL team essentially said he wasn’t worth the money he was looking for. That he was a scheme player.

It’s still crazy to see it play out because it’s not like Jennings is an average player. He may be scheme-dependent, but there are a handful of similar offenses to the 49ers in which he can thrive.

You just have to wonder what, if any, offers Jennings was fielding. That would be the real revealing factor. He very likely was turning down teams that weren’t offering him multi-year, double-digit million-dollar contracts.

Regardless, Jennings bet on himself, and it kind of failed since he rejected a much better offer from the 49ers. At this point, the deal Jennings got is pretty decent.

For him to get $8 million off the rip after two months of free agency should be a consolation, but also a motivating factor to ball out in 2026 to increase his value for the next free agency period.

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