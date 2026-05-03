Ex-49ers Receiver Emerging as Hot Free Agent Target for the Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers made the right call on Jauan Jennings this offseason.

He likely priced himself out of a new contract, seeking more than San Francisco was willing to pay.

No offer materialised, and the team instead turned to Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, both of whom were acquired for less than Jennings’ reported $22.6 million per season valuation.

But now it’s May, and Jennings remains without a landing spot, though one reported destination is unlikely to sit well with 49ers fans.

Jauan Jennings is linked to the Seattle Seahawks

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Jennings was previously linked to the Seattle Seahawks, and after a quiet spell, those rumours have now resurfaced.

Joining the reigning Super Bowl champions now appears a realistic outcome, especially with no team yet securing his signature. His physicality, relentless drive, and winning mentality would make him a valuable addition to any offense.

"This signing would achieve a couple of goals for the Seahawks," wrote ESPN's Aaron Schatz. "It would give them a receiver to replace Rashid Shaheed if he leaves in free agency.

"Furthermore, Jennings is a strong run blocker, and the Seahawks still want to be a run-first offense.

"New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is familiar with Jennings from his time in San Francisco, and adding Jennings would bring the benefit of taking away from an important division rival.

"Jennings had nine touchdowns last season but was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores."

Though nothing is concrete, if a deal materialises, it would strengthen a divisional rival in the Seattle Seahawks, especially since it could be argued that San Francisco have only gotten older at wide receiver since last season.

Jennings has put together two solid years after emerging as a reliable WR3 option. While the 49ers may have made the right decision financially, there’s an argument that Kirk could offer less than what Jennings has consistently provided, but that’s the nature of the NFL when teams are looking to control costs.

Jennings still being unsigned at the start of May points toward a shorter-term, lower-value deal below his original expectations. While the 49ers appear justified in their decision to move on, the Seahawks are in a position to capitalise, potentially landing a proven contributor on a team-friendly contract.

The NFC West remains one of the toughest divisions to navigate, as shown last season when San Francisco won 12 games yet still finished third, though they managed to reach the playoffs in what was an impressive campaign given their depleted roster.