49ers Rookie Carver Willis Outlines Intentions Heading Into New Season
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Carver Willis has one singular goal in mind as he begins his journey with the San Francisco 49ers.
Selected with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round, Willis brings extensive experience along the offensive line from college, though he will likely need to transition positions as he competes for the left guard role.
Carver Willis on what he wants to bring to the 49ers
His final roster position is not something that fazes Willis, though, as he is determined to give his all regardless of where he lands.
"I mean, my goals this season are pretty simple. I want to contribute in the highest capacity possible for me," stated Willis to the media.
"So, whatever role the coaches have me in, to do the best at that is all I'm going to ask of myself. You know, show up every day, be the same person.
"We had a saying up at the U-Dub (Washington) to invest unconditionally into the team. That's really all I'm about is just show up, be the best I can be every day and do whatever's asked of me."
That mindset could work in Willis’ favor, as his willingness to play wherever needed reflects a team-first mentality. It aligns with the front office's ethos.
Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak reiterated: “I think we’ll probably start him at guard. Probably the left to start now, just the way our depth chart is where we need bodies. But we’ll see. Yeah, the biggest transition is probably guard there are always more moving parts, we always talk about that, and guard’s got to worry about different techniques, different alignments on him, just a little bit more to think about playing guard.
"But, we’re confident he can do it and just to transition to the NFL is inherently going to be challenging. But, that’s why we drafted the guy. We think he’s a really bright guy.
"We think he’s really versatile. He can actually play center too, we believe. We think he’s a guy who has versatility across the offensive line. So, it’ll be fun to put him in a starting point, see how he does, and just see where he can move him around too.”
Regardless of his final position, the offensive line was a position group the 49ers needed to prioritize, so his impact will need to be significant as San Francisco looks to improve protection for Brock Purdy.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal