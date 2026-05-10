49ers Rookie Carver Willis Outlines Intentions Heading Into New Season

Carver Willis has one singular goal in mind as he begins his journey with the San Francisco 49ers.

Selected with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round, Willis brings extensive experience along the offensive line from college, though he will likely need to transition positions as he competes for the left guard role.

Carver Willis on what he wants to bring to the 49ers

His final roster position is not something that fazes Willis, though, as he is determined to give his all regardless of where he lands.

"I mean, my goals this season are pretty simple. I want to contribute in the highest capacity possible for me," stated Willis to the media.

"So, whatever role the coaches have me in, to do the best at that is all I'm going to ask of myself. You know, show up every day, be the same person.

"We had a saying up at the U-Dub (Washington) to invest unconditionally into the team. That's really all I'm about is just show up, be the best I can be every day and do whatever's asked of me."

That mindset could work in Willis’ favor, as his willingness to play wherever needed reflects a team-first mentality. It aligns with the front office's ethos.

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak reiterated: “I think we’ll probably start him at guard. Probably the left to start now, just the way our depth chart is where we need bodies. But we’ll see. Yeah, the biggest transition is probably guard there are always more moving parts, we always talk about that, and guard’s got to worry about different techniques, different alignments on him, just a little bit more to think about playing guard.

"But, we’re confident he can do it and just to transition to the NFL is inherently going to be challenging. But, that’s why we drafted the guy. We think he’s a really bright guy.

"We think he’s really versatile. He can actually play center too, we believe. We think he’s a guy who has versatility across the offensive line. So, it’ll be fun to put him in a starting point, see how he does, and just see where he can move him around too.”

Regardless of his final position, the offensive line was a position group the 49ers needed to prioritize, so his impact will need to be significant as San Francisco looks to improve protection for Brock Purdy.