Who the 49ers Were Hoping to Draft With the 27th Pick

Drafting Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling feels like a massive win for the San Francisco 49ers.

They traded down twice to recoup and increase the quality of their draft picks, and they still were able to draft Stribling. However, Stribling wasn’t their first option.

Originally, the 49ers were going to stay in the first round with the 27th pick. While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Kyle Shanahan revealed there was another player they wanted.

Now, he didn’t say who the player was, but he did say that the player was taken before it was their turn to pick. Otherwise, had that mysterious player been there at 27, the 49ers would have stayed and drafted him.

So, who is the player the 49ers were hoping would fall to them with the 27th pick?

That player is…

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Given that the 49ers drafted Stribling, a wide receiver, I’d say there’s a strong likelihood that they wanted to take Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion. The future of the receiver position is a bleak one.

Drafting one was always highly likely over any other position, even before the season ended for the 49ers. It was a need for the short and long term.

And seeing how the 49ers drafted defensive linemen who are predominantly pass rushers, I think you can rule out that position for them with the 27th pick. The same goes for offensive tackle.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns ruined that hope. Concepcion was drafted just three spots before the 49ers. They were so close to getting him.

Once that took place, they moved on with the trade to move down to No. 30, where they were fine taking Stribling. If Concepcion truly was their target, then the 49ers have to feel bummed out.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion is selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number 24 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Concepcion would’ve been an amazing fit. He’s got the speed and agility that the 49ers want, so he’s capable of being a vertical threat. He can do damage with the ball in his hands.

That's been lacking from the 49ers’ receivers in the last two years. Most importantly, Concepcion is a crisp route runner. He has an expansive route tree and executes it at a high level.

There’s nothing Shanahan could call that wouldn’t work for Concepcion. He would’ve been a great player for the 49ers to add, whereas Stribling is limited.

The fact that Stribling’s blocking ability is a selling point with people who are supportive of the pick tells you all you need to know. He’s a fine player, but wouldn’t have been close to Concepcion.

It’s a pity he didn’t fall just three more spots. The 49ers would’ve had themselves a fascinating talent in their offense.