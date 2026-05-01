Who the 49ers Were Hoping to Draft With the 27th Pick
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Drafting Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling feels like a massive win for the San Francisco 49ers.
They traded down twice to recoup and increase the quality of their draft picks, and they still were able to draft Stribling. However, Stribling wasn’t their first option.
Originally, the 49ers were going to stay in the first round with the 27th pick. While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Kyle Shanahan revealed there was another player they wanted.
Now, he didn’t say who the player was, but he did say that the player was taken before it was their turn to pick. Otherwise, had that mysterious player been there at 27, the 49ers would have stayed and drafted him.
So, who is the player the 49ers were hoping would fall to them with the 27th pick?
That player is…
Given that the 49ers drafted Stribling, a wide receiver, I’d say there’s a strong likelihood that they wanted to take Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion. The future of the receiver position is a bleak one.
Drafting one was always highly likely over any other position, even before the season ended for the 49ers. It was a need for the short and long term.
And seeing how the 49ers drafted defensive linemen who are predominantly pass rushers, I think you can rule out that position for them with the 27th pick. The same goes for offensive tackle.
Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns ruined that hope. Concepcion was drafted just three spots before the 49ers. They were so close to getting him.
Once that took place, they moved on with the trade to move down to No. 30, where they were fine taking Stribling. If Concepcion truly was their target, then the 49ers have to feel bummed out.
Concepcion would’ve been an amazing fit. He’s got the speed and agility that the 49ers want, so he’s capable of being a vertical threat. He can do damage with the ball in his hands.
That's been lacking from the 49ers’ receivers in the last two years. Most importantly, Concepcion is a crisp route runner. He has an expansive route tree and executes it at a high level.
There’s nothing Shanahan could call that wouldn’t work for Concepcion. He would’ve been a great player for the 49ers to add, whereas Stribling is limited.
The fact that Stribling’s blocking ability is a selling point with people who are supportive of the pick tells you all you need to know. He’s a fine player, but wouldn’t have been close to Concepcion.
It’s a pity he didn’t fall just three more spots. The 49ers would’ve had themselves a fascinating talent in their offense.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN