1 Wide Receiver 49ers Should Hope Falls to Them in First Round

It's difficult to say what player the San Francisco 49ers will draft in the first round with their 27th pick.

Picking at the end of a round leaves a ton of possibilities to fathom. Unless the 49ers trade up to get a player they want, they'll have to cross their fingers they get a player they like at No. 27.

If it is a wide receiver the 49ers want to draft in the first round, they'll have their fingers crossed that this player falls to them, as he's a tremendous fit in the offense.

This receiver is everything the 49ers need

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion would be a terrific draft selection for the 49ers if they want a wide receiver. His skills address exactly what they are looking for to boost the position.

Concepcion has some nice speed and agility, which makes him a tough cover. He's proven he can do damage with the ball in his hands as well.

Concepcion did it all for the Aggies. He was utilized quite a bit as a gadget player, which shows you just how great a player he is for the Aggies to want him involved everywhere.

He's an extremely versatile player who can play in the slot or on the outside. This is the kind of player that Kyle Shanahan thrives with in his offense.

Most importantly, Concepcion is an amazing route runner. He can create space and get open, whether it's against man or zone coverage; he can do it exceptionally well.

Subtle but nice route from KC Concepcion



Gets the DB to bite on the curl, creating separation on the slant, turns up the field after the catch to pick up the 1st #NFLDraft2026 pic.twitter.com/t89ITOcjmp — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 26, 2026

This is the caliber of wide receiver the 49ers need to go against tough defenses, like the Seattle Seahawks. It is what they were desperately missing in their last two matchups against them.

The negative

The biggest negative with Concepcion is that he can be allergic to catching the ball. He had just over a 10% drop rate last season, which is very high.

A receiver that can't catch is always asinine. It's the primary function of their job, so to have a high rate of drops is extremely alarming.

The 49ers would have to be okay with him dropping a pass here and there, but they'd also have to believe that Concepcion will improve and that they can help him with that.

They don't need him to be a significant contributor in 2026 anyway. Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall will lead the way with that, which allows Concepcion a nice soft landing for his rookie year.

Like how KC Concepcion stays flat on this dig route to create separation #NFLDraft2026 pic.twitter.com/tWJ4GSVzGz — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 26, 2026

Despite that negative, Concepcion may get drafted before the 49ers make their pick. There are quite a few wide receiver needy teams picking ahead of the 49ers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns are just a few teams that can swoop Concepcion. If not, the 49ers should have a prime chance to take him.

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