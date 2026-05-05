Why the 49ers' 2026 Draft Class Will End up Failing

Another year, another NFL draft that the San Francisco 49ers reached in.

Except this time, the 49ers reached on nearly every pick. It's why they've taken a ton of heat for their draft class, which led Kyle Shanahan to defend it on The Rich Eisen Show recently.

As much as Shanahan wants to defend it, he and the 49ers don't deserve the benefit of the doubt with their picks. Their track record in the draft speaks for itself.

They've accounted for countless whiffs with picks and overall failed draft classes. Their 2026 draft class is primed to be another failure.

Why it's bound to fail

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This 49ers draft class is going to be one where there's zero clue what any of these can do because there won't be opportunities given to them, barring injury.

Shanahan said it himself at his post-draft press conference. He doesn't see any rookie beating out a starter, which alone means reps in practice are limited.

To add to that, Shanahan also said it'll be difficult for every rookie to make the roster. More players from this year's draft class will fail than succeed, or even just be sufficient contributors.

Aside from wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, the majority of the players the 49ers drafted are poised to be buried on the depth chart. And even Stribling will be lightly buried in 2026.

A lot of the players that the 49ers drafted are projects, barring a miraculous breakout in training camp. Carver Willis is a project. The 49ers want him to play inside, but he's never done it.

He's most likely going to take some time to get to a sufficient level, and that's assuming he ever gets there. If he does, when is he going to play?

The same can be said for linebacker Jaden Dugger and the other offensive lineman they drafted, Enrique Cruz Jr. These are three rookies who most likely won't amount to anything.

#SF FULL DRAFT RECAP



Notable Reaches:

33. WR De'Zhaun Stribling +58 slots

90. RB Kaelon Black +90 slots

127. OL Carver Willis +59 slots

154. LB Jaden Dugger +148 slots

179. OL Enrique Cruz +100 slots pic.twitter.com/POH495jVde — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) April 26, 2026

Then there is cornerback Ephesians Prysock. He's got some ability, but how is he going to carve out a role in 2026 or even 2027 with Renardo Green and other veterans ahead of him?

Edge rusher Romello Height wasn't a bad pick, as the 49ers needed a situational pass rusher with Bryce Huff retired. However, he's older and has only one year of production to boast about.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton had some pretty sweet moments at Oklahoma. He does well at rushing the passer, but he could get lost in the abundance of defensive linemen the 49ers already have.

Running back Kaelon Black, the most egregious reach of all, can contribute in a rotational role, but the 49ers have proven to have zero clue about scouting running backs.

Almost all of these rookies will not receive much, if any, playing time. They will need injuries to several other players to occur if they ever want to see the field in 2026 and beyond.

If not, there will be zero clue as to what these players from this year's draft class can do, which will make it another failed draft class for them.