Why the 49ers Were “Very Intrigued” to Draft OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Investing in the offensive line isn’t at the forefront for the San Francisco 49ers when it comes to the NFL draft.

But this year’s draft saw them take two offensive linemen. Albeit, both of the players selected were on Day 3, so they aren’t heavy investments, like a Day 1 or 2 selection would be.

However, the second offensive lineman the 49ers drafted was due to being “very intrigued” by him. That player is Kansas’ Enrique Cruz Jr., whom the 49ers took with their last pick in the draft in the fifth round at 179 overall.

If there wasn’t something about Cruz that caught their eye, they likely would have gone in a different direction and at a different position. During his post-draft press conference, John Lynch explained at length why the 49ers drafted Cruz with their final pick.

How Cruz intrigued the 49ers

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Cruz, is a guy that throughout the process we became very intrigued with,” Lynch said. “Chris Foerster (offensive line coach) went out, worked him out, and I think that was a big step for us. You're looking at a guy that amongst all the offensive linemen, had the fastest 20 time, that has the highest vertical jump, the highest speed of any of the offensive tackles in a game.

“Now, is that all valuable for an offensive tackle? We'll see, but it speaks to the type of athlete he is. And we had a good feel on him. We did more work and got to a point where we think he's a tackle. We think he may have guard flex, but we're excited to add him to the to the offensive line group to add some competition.”

Essentially, the 49ers took Cruz because they loved his athleticism. To play on the offensive line for the 49ers, an offensive lineman must have some quickness in their game.

It’s similar to how they value defensive linemen having excellent “get off” speed with their first step from the moment the ball is snapped. The offensive linemen of the 49ers need to move laterally well.

Cruz appears to have that ability or is capable of being molded into it. Since he is fast and athletic for an offensive lineman, he likely doesn’t have the strength to hold up adequately.

He’s definitely a project for the 49ers to get established in their scheme and work on physically. Don’t expect anything from him in 2026, barring injuries to several players on the offensive line.