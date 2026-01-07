Why the 49ers could lose Robert Saleh soon

With Baltimore parting ways with John Harbaugh after 18 years, the NFL now has seven vacancies at head coach. Robert Saleh switched representation recently, signaling his interest in moving on. Is he likely to leave, and if so, who do the Niners consider at defensive coordinator?

Baltimore

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is the best opening. Contender, MVP candidate at quarterback, and a stable job - the Ravens have only had three head coaches in the last 30 years.

Chances for Saleh: Low. If Baltimore hires a defensive mind, it’s likely Jesse Minter, who served as a defensive assistant and DB coach with the Ravens for four years. After losing Mike Macdonald and seeing his success, they may turn to Minter. This is a copycat league.

Las Vegas

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They were interested in Saleh in the past, but rumors indicate Tom Brady wants to go Patriots West with Brian Flores as coach and Brian Daboll as OC.

Chances: Low. They want a splash hire, and the Flores rumors are heating up.

New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Money, good young foundation at key positions, looking for a coach with experience.

Chances: Low. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Giants are interested in Harbaugh; he fits what they want. Harbaugh’s agent says he got calls from seven teams, so that includes one that hasn’t fired their coach yet; my guess would be the Jets. Harbaugh to the Giants is a fit for both.

Cleveland

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Poor ownership, a great defense, lots of holes.

Chances: Low. They likely go offense, I can see them looking at Klay Kubiak and Mike LaFleur.

Tennessee

Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

A solid organization, a new building under construction, they have the quarterback but not much else.

Chances: Low. They’ve had success with defensive coaches, but the need is to optimize Cam Ward, so I think the Titans go offense. Kevin Stefanski fits.

Atlanta

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A solid franchise, but they’ve struggled to get the coach right. A dominant weapon in Bijan Robinson, a young, talented defense, but a question mark at quarterback with the oft-injured Michael Penix.

Chances: Good. The franchise has had success with defensive coaches. Saleh could make their defense a force. However, the Falcons fired Terry Fontenot as well, so who they hire at GM will be key. They are interested in candidates from the 49ers front office, which could pave the way for Saleh.

Arizona

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A tough sell to candidates given the division, the ownership’s history, and a clear desire to move on from Kyler Murray with no known replacement.

Chances: High. The Cards need a coach who knows this division. Saleh knows it exceptionally well, and he’s had success against division opponents. The Cardinals have already expressed an interest in Saleh. He fits what they need, and in my view, Arizona represents his best shot at a head coaching gig.

49ers

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Saleh goes, who would the Niners consider as a replacement at defensive coordinator?

Gus Bradley – Experience in the scheme, noted by the players for his motivation, and a coach in the league since 2006. He would be the favorite; the Niners will be thorough in their search.

Raheem Morris – Just let go as the head coach in Atlanta, the long-time Rams defensive coordinator, and a good friend of Kyle Shanahan - they coached together in Washington.

Jim Schwartz – Shanahan has great respect for Schwartz, who is 9-2 career head-to-head against Kyle, and has a long tenure coaching the Wide 9.

Jeff Ulbrich – A former Niner coach with Bay Area ties; he is usually mentioned as a short-list candidate for Niner openings, but I think the three coaches above are the most likely finalists.

Read more