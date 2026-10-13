Why 49ers DC Raheem Morris is an Upgrade Over Robert Saleh
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The San Francisco 49ers' front office made the right decision in appointing Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator this season.
After returning to San Francisco last season, Robert Saleh has since moved on to become the Tennessee Titans' head coach. His contribution to the 49ers was immeasurable in its own right, helping an injury-ridden roster reach the playoffs despite the challenges they faced.
With Morris now in place, the 49ers appear to have made the right choice. Whether or not he was brought in as an upgrade on Saleh, Morris has arguably already proven himself to be one.
49ers' biggest defensive weakness in 2025 has been rectified
Losing Nick Bosa in Week 3 and Fred Warner in Week 6 is a tough blow for any defensive coordinator. Saleh had to contend with those setbacks alongside incessant injuries last season, but the defense's biggest weakness was its inability to consistently generate sacks.
The 49ers recorded just 20 sacks last season, the fewest in the league, which was a disappointing return by any measure. Under Morris, however, they have already shown significant improvement, recording 11 sacks through five games despite injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Bosa has featured in just two games due to further injury setbacks, while Mykel Williams was limited to a reduced snap count in the most recent outing because that was his first game back from an ACL injury as well. Despite those absences and other defensive injuries, San Francisco has found ways to generate pressure and bring opposing quarterbacks down.
Sure, 11 sacks is some way off the league-leading Detroit Lions' 20, but it represents a considerable improvement on last season's production. More importantly, the 49ers are finding contributions from across the defensive line.
In Week 5 against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, five sacks were made, all of which came from different players. Jaden Dugger, Sebastian Valdez, Gracen Holton, Keion White and Osa Odighizuwa all recorded one each.
On his influence and the job done so far, Kyle Shanahan stated: "It doesn't surprise me with Raheem. I've just been around him for too long. He's one of the best people and best coaches I've ever been around.
"I tried to bring him here originally when I left Atlanta. They wouldn't let him out. So, it's been a long time coming to get him here. He's done an unbelievable job this year, especially with the injuries, but just overall everything he's mixed up schematically.
"I love the confidence he's given our DBs and the way they've been playing since training camp. He's had a real huge effect on this team and we're very lucky to have him."
The front office needs to try to lock him down for next year. They desperately need continuity at that position.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal