The San Francisco 49ers' front office made the right decision in appointing Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator this season.

After returning to San Francisco last season, Robert Saleh has since moved on to become the Tennessee Titans' head coach. His contribution to the 49ers was immeasurable in its own right, helping an injury-ridden roster reach the playoffs despite the challenges they faced.

With Morris now in place, the 49ers appear to have made the right choice. Whether or not he was brought in as an upgrade on Saleh, Morris has arguably already proven himself to be one.

49ers' biggest defensive weakness in 2025 has been rectified

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Nick Bosa in Week 3 and Fred Warner in Week 6 is a tough blow for any defensive coordinator. Saleh had to contend with those setbacks alongside incessant injuries last season, but the defense's biggest weakness was its inability to consistently generate sacks.

The 49ers recorded just 20 sacks last season, the fewest in the league, which was a disappointing return by any measure. Under Morris, however, they have already shown significant improvement, recording 11 sacks through five games despite injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Bosa has featured in just two games due to further injury setbacks, while Mykel Williams was limited to a reduced snap count in the most recent outing because that was his first game back from an ACL injury as well. Despite those absences and other defensive injuries, San Francisco has found ways to generate pressure and bring opposing quarterbacks down.

Sure, 11 sacks is some way off the league-leading Detroit Lions' 20, but it represents a considerable improvement on last season's production. More importantly, the 49ers are finding contributions from across the defensive line.

In Week 5 against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, five sacks were made, all of which came from different players. Jaden Dugger, Sebastian Valdez, Gracen Holton, Keion White and Osa Odighizuwa all recorded one each.

On his influence and the job done so far, Kyle Shanahan stated: "It doesn't surprise me with Raheem. I've just been around him for too long. He's one of the best people and best coaches I've ever been around.

"I tried to bring him here originally when I left Atlanta. They wouldn't let him out. So, it's been a long time coming to get him here. He's done an unbelievable job this year, especially with the injuries, but just overall everything he's mixed up schematically.

"I love the confidence he's given our DBs and the way they've been playing since training camp. He's had a real huge effect on this team and we're very lucky to have him."

The front office needs to try to lock him down for next year. They desperately need continuity at that position.