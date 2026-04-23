3 Ways the 49ers Can Sabotage Their Draft on Day 3

Executing a "great" NFL draft is extremely difficult. Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. They have barely had any drafts that are considered relatively good.

More often than not, they have blundered with their drafts, but I believe this year will be different. It starts by avoiding one of these three ways they can sabotage their draft on Day 3.

Drafting an Offensive Tackle

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Finding the heir apparent to Trent Williams will always be on the table for the 49ers. But it cannot happen on Day 3. That is a wasted pick. The only time to do that is in the first round.

There are rarely adequate starters at offensive tackle beyond the first two rounds. Offensive tackle is probably the most predictable position to find quality talent.

Most of the players at the position taken in the first 20 picks are usually adequate starters, if not bona fide anchors. The best position on the offensive line to find after the first round is a guard.

If the 49ers want to invest in the offensive line, they should look at a guard or even a center. But they will not find Williams' replacement with one of their four fourth-round picks this year.

Drafting a Wide Receiver

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

It's not uncommon to find a quality wide receiver on Day 3 of the draft, but it is for the 49ers. Aside from Jauan Jennings (seventh-round pick), the 49ers can never find a useful receiver on Day 3.

Clearly, their process of evaluation with receivers after the top-10 prospects is flawed. Otherwise, at least one other receiver would've been notable by now.

Every time they spend a fourth-round, or even a third-round, pick or later on one, they're essentially burning that pick. They never give that receiver a grace period to learn and grow.

Once that receiver gets hurt or makes a couple of mistakes, the 49ers step back from that player. A Day 3 receiver will just be a special teams player who will only play on offense if numerous injuries occur.

Drafting a Quarterback

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There is no bigger useless draft pick to make on Day 3 than a quarterback. Why would the 49ers do that? They believe in Brock Purdy, have Mac Jones for one more season, and Kurtis Rourke.

Quarterback doesn't help them in 2026 or beyond. Sure, they could get lucky and find a gem, but this year's quarterback class is incredibly low-level.

John Lynch said the 49ers don't have many needs right now, so drafting a quarterback is possible. If they do that, it is insane. They'd be better off closing their eyes and picking an offensive or defensive lineman.

Any position (not kicker or punter) would be better than drafting a quarterback. Just imagine the 49ers taking Carson Beck. What an egregious pick that would be, and yet, it's not far-fetched.

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