3 Ways the 49ers Can Sabotage Their Draft on Day 3
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Executing a "great" NFL draft is extremely difficult. Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. They have barely had any drafts that are considered relatively good.
More often than not, they have blundered with their drafts, but I believe this year will be different. It starts by avoiding one of these three ways they can sabotage their draft on Day 3.
Drafting an Offensive Tackle
Finding the heir apparent to Trent Williams will always be on the table for the 49ers. But it cannot happen on Day 3. That is a wasted pick. The only time to do that is in the first round.
There are rarely adequate starters at offensive tackle beyond the first two rounds. Offensive tackle is probably the most predictable position to find quality talent.
Most of the players at the position taken in the first 20 picks are usually adequate starters, if not bona fide anchors. The best position on the offensive line to find after the first round is a guard.
If the 49ers want to invest in the offensive line, they should look at a guard or even a center. But they will not find Williams' replacement with one of their four fourth-round picks this year.
Drafting a Wide Receiver
It's not uncommon to find a quality wide receiver on Day 3 of the draft, but it is for the 49ers. Aside from Jauan Jennings (seventh-round pick), the 49ers can never find a useful receiver on Day 3.
Clearly, their process of evaluation with receivers after the top-10 prospects is flawed. Otherwise, at least one other receiver would've been notable by now.
Every time they spend a fourth-round, or even a third-round, pick or later on one, they're essentially burning that pick. They never give that receiver a grace period to learn and grow.
Once that receiver gets hurt or makes a couple of mistakes, the 49ers step back from that player. A Day 3 receiver will just be a special teams player who will only play on offense if numerous injuries occur.
Drafting a Quarterback
There is no bigger useless draft pick to make on Day 3 than a quarterback. Why would the 49ers do that? They believe in Brock Purdy, have Mac Jones for one more season, and Kurtis Rourke.
Quarterback doesn't help them in 2026 or beyond. Sure, they could get lucky and find a gem, but this year's quarterback class is incredibly low-level.
John Lynch said the 49ers don't have many needs right now, so drafting a quarterback is possible. If they do that, it is insane. They'd be better off closing their eyes and picking an offensive or defensive lineman.
Any position (not kicker or punter) would be better than drafting a quarterback. Just imagine the 49ers taking Carson Beck. What an egregious pick that would be, and yet, it's not far-fetched.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN