5 49ers Veterans on the Chopping Block After 2026 NFL Draft
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While the NFL draft is always a great experience for fans and college athletes who get to turn pro, there is a downside to the weekend as well. Jobs that these players are stepping into were once occupied by other veterans. Which players on the San Francisco 49ers may have lost a job because of a player the 49ers drafted?
5 players most impacted by San Francisco 49ers draft plans
Demarcus Robinson
Robinson was a dud of a signing for the 49ers, going from 505 yards with the Rams in 2024 to 276 yards with the 49ers in 2025. Now, he is unlikely to be on the roster by September. San Francisco brought in both Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, and both should be ahead of him. With Ricky Pearsall and Jordan Watkins likely ahead as former draft picks, he was already closing in on the five spot. Now that the team has De’Zhaun Stribling, he is the sixth receiver in line. That does not even count Jacob Cowing, who might end up over him because of return game abilities. Robinson may get cut soon.
Keion White
It has been a bad offseason for White. First, he got shot, which required foot surgery. Then, the team signed Cam Sample, who looks like direct competition for him. Now, they drafted Romello Height with their second pick. Sure, they traded down from Height before taking him, and he went in Round 3. Still, he is going to be in the mix with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams. When you add in Sample and Sam Okuayinonu, the team has a lot of depth. White needs to get healthy and fast.
Jordan James
Jordan James showed almost nothing at all in his rookie season. Now, there is a real chance that he shows nothing again in Year 2. The 49ers drafted Kaelon Black, who appears to be the next version of James, a mid-round back who discards the last mid-round back. James should make the team, but he may not even be active on game days.
Austin Pleasants
The 49ers had to start Pleasants in a must-win game that impacted home-field advantage, and they do not plan to go back to that world ever again. The 49ers signed Vederien Lowe and drafted Enrique Cruz. This should ensure Pleasants does not see the field again.
Connor Colby
Colby started a few games as a rookie, and San Francisco has seen enough. They brought in Robert Jones and Carver Willis this offseason to compete, and both should start ahead of him. Colby will get a fair shake, but it is clear the 49ers do not trust him.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley