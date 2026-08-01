Why Ricky Pearsall's Future With the 49ers Is in Jeopardy

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that Ricky Pearsall is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on the PCL injury he struggled with last season.

It's a massive blow for the 49ers, but an even bigger one for Pearsall, who now won't play a single snap in his third NFL season.

2026 was widely expected to be his breakout campaign. Instead, he'll spend the year rehabbing and raising many questions about his long-term future in the City by the Bay.

The future of Ricky Pearsall and the 49ers is now in doubt

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers now hold all the leverage when it comes to deciding Pearsall's future. Right now, however, the priority is ensuring he receives the support he needs as he prepares to undergo surgery and faces at least nine months recovering.

It's a significant injury and the fact that it continued to cause problems after last season makes surgery the right decision. As disappointing as it is for both Pearsall and the 49ers, there's no point rushing the recovery process. His long-term health and fitness have to come first.

Next offseason, the 49ers will have to decide whether to exercise Pearsall's fifth-year option. With him now expected to miss the entire 2026 season, they'll essentially be making that decision based on a two-year sample size.

His rookie season got off to the worst possible start after he was shot before the regular season. Simply returning to the field that year was an incredible achievement, and the resilience he showed deserves immense praise. Pearsall proved he's a fighter through and through, overcoming unimaginable adversity just to play football again.

Then came last season, which brought even more setbacks. Pearsall suffered a hamstring strain during the preseason before a lingering PCL injury derailed his campaign.

However, the NFL is ultimately a results-driven business. While the circumstances surrounding Pearsall's first two seasons have been incredibly unfortunate, the 49ers will still have to determine whether they've seen enough to justify committing to him beyond his rookie contract.

Now that his third year is wiped away, the 49ers will have to make a tough decision. The reality is that Pearsall simply hasn't had enough time on the field to provide a convincing sample size.

There have been flashes that suggest there's a talented player waiting to break through, but losing his entire third season couldn't have come at a worse time.

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