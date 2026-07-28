Why the San Francisco 49ers Are One of Vita Vea's Best Trade Fits

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is requesting a trade from the team if the two sides cannot get a deal. The San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle room is not quite complete, with a few questions and young names that are up and coming. So, the 49ers have already been speculated as one of the top fits for Vea. Does a trade make sense?

The San Francisco 49ers are a top fit for Vita Vea in a trade

One of the big reasons the 49ers are a strong fit for Vea is that the team is going all-in to win this year. Signing Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw shows that they are not worried about youth, development, or what the roster looks like in three years. They want to win a Super Bowl with the core that they have and need players who can win right now.

So, while Vea will be 31 this year and is looking for a new contract, that should not sway the 49ers in ways that other teams will be worried.

The 49ers just added Osa Odighizuwa to the room because they were not sure how strong they would be along the interior. The other three names projected to make the roster include second-year players and rookies.

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Alfred Collins flashed as a rookie, and CJ West looks like a rotational piece. Beyond that, fourth-round rookie Gracen Halton has hardly shown anything.

To start, Vea is an upgrade over all three. More than that, the 49ers now have three players on cost-controlled contracts at young ages that would look strong in a trade. If the Bucs are looking to move on from Vea, one of the best things they can get back is a young but cheaper defensive tackle to replace him.

Benjamin Solak of ESPN projects a second -round pick and a fifth-round pick might get the job done for Vea. The 49ers could throw in Collins and eat into the value of the second-round cost, or add Halton or West to replace the fifth-round pick. This would give them an instant upgrade at the cost of a potential mid-round pick.

San Francisco has one of the best cap situations in the NFL, which puts them in a unique spot where they can take on the money of Vea and extend him. They are one of the best fits for Super Bowl winning veteran.