Why the San Francisco 49ers Are One of Vita Vea's Best Trade Fits
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is requesting a trade from the team if the two sides cannot get a deal. The San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle room is not quite complete, with a few questions and young names that are up and coming. So, the 49ers have already been speculated as one of the top fits for Vea. Does a trade make sense?
The San Francisco 49ers are a top fit for Vita Vea in a trade
One of the big reasons the 49ers are a strong fit for Vea is that the team is going all-in to win this year. Signing Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw shows that they are not worried about youth, development, or what the roster looks like in three years. They want to win a Super Bowl with the core that they have and need players who can win right now.
So, while Vea will be 31 this year and is looking for a new contract, that should not sway the 49ers in ways that other teams will be worried.
The 49ers just added Osa Odighizuwa to the room because they were not sure how strong they would be along the interior. The other three names projected to make the roster include second-year players and rookies.
Alfred Collins flashed as a rookie, and CJ West looks like a rotational piece. Beyond that, fourth-round rookie Gracen Halton has hardly shown anything.
To start, Vea is an upgrade over all three. More than that, the 49ers now have three players on cost-controlled contracts at young ages that would look strong in a trade. If the Bucs are looking to move on from Vea, one of the best things they can get back is a young but cheaper defensive tackle to replace him.
Benjamin Solak of ESPN projects a second -round pick and a fifth-round pick might get the job done for Vea. The 49ers could throw in Collins and eat into the value of the second-round cost, or add Halton or West to replace the fifth-round pick. This would give them an instant upgrade at the cost of a potential mid-round pick.
San Francisco has one of the best cap situations in the NFL, which puts them in a unique spot where they can take on the money of Vea and extend him. They are one of the best fits for Super Bowl winning veteran.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley