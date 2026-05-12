Osa Odighizuwa is the 49ers' Most Important Addition of the Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers made several major changes to their roster this offseason. While many of the additions have received attention, one move that still feels underdiscussed is the trade for Osa Odighizuwa. When looking at how the roster is built and where the team struggled last season, this move may end up being one of the most important additions the 49ers made.

San Francisco 49ers trade for Osa Odighizuwa remains underdiscussed

The biggest reason this move matters is how much the 49ers struggled to generate pressure from the interior defensive line last season. Alfred Collins, C. J. West, Jordan Elliott, and Kalia Davis combined for 51 pressures during the year. Odighizuwa alone recorded 52 pressures. That type of production changes the entire outlook of the defensive front.

His addition also helps define roles more clearly across the defensive line. Collins and West can focus more on stopping the run, while Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton can attack more aggressively as interior pass rushers. Instead of asking every defensive tackle to do everything, the 49ers can now build rotations around specific strengths.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) swats at a ball during a pass rushing drill on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

That ripple effect may be just as important as Odighizuwa’s individual production. By giving players more specialized responsibilities, the team can put multiple defensive linemen in better situations. It is not simply about adding one productive player. It is about how his presence changes the structure of the front and impacts everyone around him.

Another reason the move stands out is that the 49ers almost had to make it. There were not many realistic ways to solve this issue during the offseason. John Franklin-Myers was one of the few free agents capable of filling a similar role, but he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

The draft also did not provide many easy answers. Caleb Banks was selected before the 49ers had a chance to take him, and while the team traded out of the range where Peter Woods was selected, there were still questions about his projection. Compared to those options, Odighizuwa offered a more proven solution.

That mattered for a team trying to compete immediately. Given the current roster and recent playoff expectations, the 49ers needed someone who could step in and make an impact right away. Waiting on a developmental rookie at defensive tackle may not have matched where the team currently is.

Because of that, the trade solved one of the biggest weaknesses on the roster in a way many did not expect. While additions like Mike Evans and the draft class will receive much of the attention, the move for Odighizuwa could end up having the biggest impact on how successful the 49ers are this season.