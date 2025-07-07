San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Review: Is a Backup Battle Brewing?
For the past few summers, the main question surrounding the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback room was clear: how high are they on Brock Purdy, and do they truly view him as an elite quarterback? Now that those doubts have been put to rest, the focus on the position has cooled slightly heading into 2025, though there’s still intrigue behind Purdy on the depth chart.
Brock Purdy
The conversation has now shifted from “Will the 49ers pay Brock Purdy?” to “Can they win a Super Bowl with Purdy being paid like a franchise-caliber quarterback?” Last season, Purdy showed he can’t completely carry the team when the supporting cast falters, but he also proved he’s more than capable of leading a loaded roster deep into the playoffs. With help around him expected to be healthy and improved in 2025, the question becomes: can Purdy elevate his own game and finish the job?
Mac Jones
After years of speculation that Kyle Shanahan had an affinity for Mac Jones during his draft process, Jones is finally in the building. The former first-round pick was a disappointment in New England and served as a backup in Jacksonville last season, starting seven games. While some fans may wonder if Jones could push Purdy for the starting role, the reality is he may need to fight just to hold onto the backup job.
Kurtis Rourke
Rourke, a rookie seventh-round pick from Indiana, adds some intrigue to the room. He slid in the draft due to injury concerns but impressed last year by leading the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff. Shanahan has a history of developing late-round quarterbacks, making Rourke an interesting player to watch this summer.
Tanner Mordecai
Mordecai held a practice squad spot last year and, barring unforeseen circumstances with Rourke, it’s hard to see him climbing much higher this summer.