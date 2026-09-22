Aaron Donald Provided a Spark As the Rams’ Stars Got Back on Track in Week 2

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Aaron Donald has a reputation for being a relentless worker when it comes to his football craft.

He’s probably the kind of workaholic who hates being disrupted by small talk, but having former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. greet him and go in for a hug while in the middle of a pregame stretch with a team trainer might have calmed Donald’s nerves.

Odell Beckham Jr. stopped his warm-up to greet Aaron Donald 🤝 pic.twitter.com/puXF3llILY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2026

Donald is a creature of habit, but he hadn’t gone through a game-day routine in more than two seasons. This was the time to go with the flow and let the emotions settle in before making his grand return with the Rams on Monday night against the Giants.

Not long after Beckham went on his way, Donald might have mentally put football on pause and allowed his mind to wander. Donald was being hit in the chest by Rams second-year defensive tackle Ty Hamilton when he began to take deep breaths and look upward. He then stared into the stands as if he were searching for family members. A fan caught him scanning and shouted, “Let’s go, AD!” Donald acknowledged with a fist pump before taking his turn to shove Hamilton in the violent warm-up drill.

Eventually, Donald found his family and had his moment with those he cares about the most. Now, it was O.K. to lock back in and be the Aaron Donald of old. The generational great with an unmatched work ethic.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Donald started the game and played a pivotal role in the Rams’ 28–6 win over the Giants at SoFi Stadium. Donald wasn’t supposed to save the Rams (1–1) when he ended his two-year retirement last month. He was presumed to be the cherry on top of a star-studded roster .

However, after a dreadful opening week, which included an embarrassing loss to the 49ers in Australia and losing Myles Garrett for at least a month with a knee injury, the mighty Rams needed some kind of saving or at least an emotional boost. Donald provided the push for the fix, but he still had the expected help he signed up for when he committed to the comeback.

Trent McDuffie, the forgotten prize acquisition who arrived in L.A nearly three months before Garrett, recorded his first interception as a Ram in the second quarter. Davante Adams again proved he has plenty left in the tank after going over 100 receiving yards in the first half and scoring his second TD of the night to put the Rams up 18 points in the second half.

The 33-year-old Adams was drafted in 2014, just like the 35-year-old Donald. Beckham, 33, who had his own grand return with the Giants earlier this season, was also selected in that memorable 2014 draft. Beckham and Donald won a Super Bowl together in L.A. in ’21. Now Adams is hoping Donald can help another decorated receiver from the ’14 class win a Lombardi Trophy.

Donald played on a snap count Monday, but he still managed to be an impact player. He moved all over the defensive line and affected the game with how he pushed the pocket. After not registering a stat in the first quarter, Donald got going in that department when the Rams needed someone to step up after the offense recorded back-to-back turnovers in the first half. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer exploded off the line of scrimmage and stuffed Najee Harris for a loss on third-and-2, and forced New York to settle for a 24-yard field goal that slightly trimmed the deficit to 14–3 before halftime.

It wasn’t the cleanest performance by the Rams and maybe we should hold off on saying they’re once against the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI on Valentine’s Day. After all, the Giants (1–1) weren’t at full strength after Jaxson Dart exited after the opening drive due to a knee injury. The L.A. defense didn’t allow backup Jameis Winston to find a rhythm, but this team should have sealed this victory a lot sooner than it did.

However, the Rams’ roster depth was noticeable and provided a reminder that they’re capable of withstanding obstacles that usually occur throughout an NFL season. Adams went vintage Adams (finishing with eight catches for 195 yards and those two touchdowns) on a night the Rams were without star receiver Puka Nacua, who was inactive with a hip injury. Los Angeles’s deep tight ends group also contributed with impact plays from Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson. Ferguson, who finished with six catches for 54 yards and a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, seems to be the latest breakout player for a Rams roster that has a healthy balance of experienced veterans and ascending young players.

And maybe a rapid decline isn’t coming for Matthew Stafford this season. The reigning MVP was back to making no-look passes and played a lot better than he did in Australia. Stafford and Adams connected on a sensational 11-yard touchdown pass that gave the Rams an 18-point advantage with 6:21 left in the third quarter.

The Rams offered a prime-time audience plenty of reminders of the talent up and down their roster, but they should thank Donald for coming back and helping them regain their might.