Aaron Rodgers Has Brief Message for Haason Reddick Amid Jets' Contract Dispute
The New York Jets are embroiled in a rather public contract dispute with recently-acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick holding out of training camp as he angles for a new deal.
Reddick requested a trade out of New York on Monday, prompting the Jets to make clear that no trade was in the cards for the 29-year-old. With no resolution in site, New York's star quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered the fray with a message of sorts for Reddick.
"I think the best thing for him is to be a Jet because it's going to be a fun ride," Rodgers told Newsday's Al Iannazzone.
Rodgers is clearly hoping the two-time Pro Bowler will drop his gripe with the franchise and opt to put his head down and contribute to what has the potential to be one of the greatest seasons in franchise history.
New York acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. The expectation, at least on Reddick's side, was that he would sign a new deal with the Jets in order to be fairly compensated. He's currently due just over $14 million in the final season of his deal, and his production over the last two seasons would put him in line for a significant pay raise, potentially eclipsing $25 million annually.
New York, at least thus far, has proven unwilling to accommodate that much money to Reddick, and now find themselves in a most unfortunate stalemate.