Aaron Rodgers Frankly Addresses Relationship With Woody Johnson Amid Jets Reports
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has culminated in more disappointment—and drama—than anyone could have imagined this NFL season. After the Jets sacked their head coach and general manager in the span of the last two months, many naturally wondered whether Rodgers would be the next member of the franchise to be ousted.
A bombshell report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic last week further stoked those rumors when Russini wrote that Jets owner Woody Johnson wanted to bench Aaron Rodgers in favor of backup Tyrod Taylor. Russini has since followed that up with a report that it is “increasingly likely” Rodgers could be placed on injured reserve or benched over the next few weeks.
In response to the rampant speculation, Rodgers was asked rather directly on The Pat McAfee Show about his current relationship with Johnson.
“I think it’s a good relationship,” Rodgers said. “The Johnson that I went to dinner with was not maybe the one that was reported.”
“Oh, a different Johnson,” McAfee pondered aloud.
“I have been to dinner with Woody before, it’s been a little while,” continued Rodgers. “But yeah, I have a lot of gratitude for all the Johnsons for bringing me in, had some good conversations over the last two years… I got a lot of love and appreciation and gratitude for all the Johnsons.”
Rodgers has gone 3-8 in his first healthy season with the Jets, throwing for 2,442 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions through 11 games. The 40-year-old veteran re-affirmed his desire to play for the Jets in 2025, though based on Russini’s latest reports, the feeling may not be completely mutual.