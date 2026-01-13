NFL Insider Rightfully Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers’s Claim About Society After Loss

Aaron Rodgers had his season, and possibly career, come to an end Monday night with the Steelers getting blown out at home, 30-6, by the Texans.

After the game the 42-year-old QB was asked not only about his future in the league but also about Mike Tomlin's future with the Steelers. While Rodgers wasn't ready to make any official decision about his own career, he did have something to say about Tomlin's job security while also bringing up Packers coach Matt LaFleur and the rumors that have been swirling about his status in Green Bay.

“I mean this league has changed a lot in my 21 years,” Rodgers said. “When you hear conversation about the Mike Tomlins of the world, Matt LaFleurs of the world ... when I first got in the league, there wouldn’t be conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat. But the way that the league is covered now and the way there’s snap decisions and the validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what they’re talking about, to me that’s an absolute joke.

“For either of those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we’re at as a society and as a league,."

ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington had a great response to that as he brought up one of Rodgers' former head coaches, Mike McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers in 2018 after making eight straight trips to the playoffs.

"I mean, I agree Tomlin and LaFleur shouldn’t be on the hot seat," Darlington tweeted. "But Mike McCarthy was fired by the Packers in 2018 despite being one of only five coaches in NFL history to lead one team to 8 straight playoff appearances. Sooo… not sure it’s a new societal issue necessarily?"

I mean, I agree Tomlin and LaFleur shouldn’t be on the hot seat. But Mike McCarthy was fired by the Packers in 2018 despite being one of only five coaches in NFL history to lead one team to 8 straight playoff appearances. Sooo… not sure it’s a new societal issue necessarily? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/fPL3Kfrkpr — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 13, 2026

Darlington is right—2018 was a long time ago so this talk of moderately successful NFL coaches being on hot seats is nothing new. And it makes sense that Tomlin and LaFleur are on said hot seats. Tomlin hasn't won a playoff game since 2016, which isn't great for a storied franchise that wants to do more than just make the playoffs. LaFleur, who led the Packers to back-to-back NFC title games in his first two seasons, has lost three straight playoff games, including last Saturday night's stunner against the Bears in which Green Bay collapsed down the stretch.

Rodgers was understandably frustrated after Monday night's ugly loss as it might have been the final game of his legendary career. But to blame society for how coaches are viewed is a pretty lame avenue to take. The NFL is not only about winning games, but winning games in the postseason and contending for Super Bowl titles. The Steelers haven't had postseason success in years so it's understandable for people to question whether or not it's time for a change in Pittsburgh. It's also understandable for people to question if Green Bay should make a change at the top.

These debates have been going on for ages and will continue to go for as long as the NFL exists. Rodgers can try to blame that on our current society, but he'd be wrong. That's just life in the league.

