Aaron Rodgers Has Sweet Message About Mike McCarthy As He Seeks Next Coaching Job
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday after five seasons. McCarthy wrapped up the final year of his contract at the end of the regular season, and the two sides did not come to an agreement on a new deal.
McCarthy is now the most experienced coach available in this year's cycle. Having coached the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers for 18 combined seasons, and winning one Super Bowl with the Packers, McCarthy has proven he can win for multiple historic franchises.
Outside of his experience, McCarthy has also received a strong endorsement from his former Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, as he receives consideration for coaching vacancies.
"Hell of a ball coach," Rodgers said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. "What he did this year with the amount of injuries they had I thought was amazing ... Anyone who plays for Mike and gets to know him a bit, and gets to feel that great big heart that he's got, it's special."
Rodgers also pointed out that it was unusual that McCarthy and most of his Cowboys' coaching staff all saw their contracts expire after this past season, giving the staff a lack of security. "Talk about having zero confidence you're going to be back," Rodgers said.
Though Rodgers and McCarthy initially ended their relationship in Green Bay on rocky terms as the two were rumored to have tension toward the end of the coach's tenure with the Packers, Rodgers and McCarthy have spoken much more positively of each other in recent years. Both have expressed "appreciation" for each other since, and now Rodgers has given a strong testament on McCarthy's character as he looks for his next coaching role.
So far, McCarthy has completed an interview with the Chicago Bears for their head coaching vacancy.