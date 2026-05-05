AFC South Report Card: One Team Aced the Offseason and Should Take a Big Step

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The AFC South has been an unpredictable lot the past few years.

In 2023, the Texans rose from the definition of downtrodden—11 wins over the previous three years—to not only win the division behind rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, but to also win a playoff game. Last year, the Jaguars engineered a dramatic turnaround under new coach Liam Coen, increasing their win total by nine on their way to a division title.

This season, the division once again has the potential to be topsy-turvy. After starting 7–1 last year, the Colts finished 8–9 after sustaining a rash of injuries, including a broken leg and torn Achilles for quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 14. With Jones on the mend, it remains an open question which version of Indianapolis more accurately represents what the team will look like in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Titans have loaded up after a three-win season with a horde of free agents and a pair of first-round picks, not to mention a new coach in the rejuvenated Robert Saleh. And in Jacksonville, the Jaguars primarily maintained the status quo, preparing to defend their AFC South crown behind Coen, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and star coordinator Anthony Campanile, who led his swarming defense to rank second in EPA per play (-0.17) last season, tied with the champion Seahawks.

But we start in Houston, where the Texans are trying to figure out how to ascend from good to great, led by a defense that has generational talent at multiple levels.

Houston Texans

Grade: B

Additions: OG Wyatt Teller, RB David Montgomery, OT Braden Smith, S Reed Blankenship

Subtractions: RB Joe Mixon, S Jimmie Ward, OG Juice Scruggs, P Tommy Townsend

What they accomplished this offseason: The offensive line finally looks like a quality unit.

Last year, the Texans found their left tackle in Aireontae Ersery, and this offseason saw the signings of veteran guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Braden Smith. In the draft, general manager Nick Caserio nabbed first-round guard Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech, who will likely move to center at the pro level.

For years, this has been a bugaboo in Houston. While the Texans were tied for ninth-best in 2025, allowing 31 sacks, they struggled to create rushing lanes and averaged 3.9 yards per carry, fourth-worst in the NFL. The year before, only the Bears and Browns allowed more than Houston’s 54 sacks against. Adding Teller gives the Texans some nastiness, evidenced by his 65.7 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus .

Caserio also ensured his top-ranked defense remained in place. The Texans gave edge rusher Danielle Hunter a one-year, $40.1 million extension before also extending his counterpart, Will Anderson Jr., on a record-setting three-year, $150 million pact that included $100 million guaranteed . On the back end, Houston signed safety Reed Blankenship to a three-year, $24.7 million deal, pairing him with Jalen Pitre.

Last season, the Texans’ defense was first in yardage allowed, second in points and seventh in sacks. After signing Blankenship and drafting Ohio State nose tackle Kayden McDonald, Houston should be even better against the run and the pass.

What work remains to be done: The Texans have one of the league’s strongest rosters, but do they have enough firepower to get past the divisional round after faltering there in each of the past three years?

Nico Collins has been a 1,000-yard receiver for three consecutive seasons, but he’s surrounded by question marks. Second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are both promising, but are they ready to become legitimate forces in big games? In last season’s playoffs, Noel didn’t catch a pass while Higgins notched nine catches for 98 yards in two games.

Then there’s Tank Dell, who missed all of 2025 while rehabbing a knee injury which included a torn ACL, MCL and LCL, along with a dislocated kneecap. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, there’s opportunity for Dell to showcase more of the value we saw when he totaled 10 touchdowns over his first 25 NFL games.

If Houston wants to upgrade the receiving corps, it could look to sign a veteran such as Keenan Allen or Jauan Jennings, both of whom would likely be on one-year deals.

What the league is saying: “I think [Bears and former Michigan tight end] Colston Loveland helped him get drafted as high as he did. But he can run now. I thought his 40 time was slow for what he can run.” — Big Ten defensive coordinator on Texans second-round pick Marlin Klein

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: C

Additions: Edge Arden Key, DE Michael Clemons

Subtractions: OT Braden Smith, LB Zaire Franklin, WR Michael Pittman Jr., S Nick Cross, edge Kwity Paye

What they accomplished this offseason: The Colts retained receiver Alec Pierce, their top priority going into the winter. Pierce signed for $114 million, including $60 million guaranteed over four years, but the consequence for Indianapolis was trading wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers to clear cap space.

With Pierce, the Colts have the league’s top deep-ball threat. He’s led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two years, and in 2025 had 1,003 yards on just 47 receptions. Nobody has caught so few passes and still reached the 1,000-yard threshold since 2010, when the Eagles’ DeSean Jackson did so with 47 as well.

However, the Colts lost plenty beyond Pittman. Right tackle Braden Smith and safety Nick Cross left in free agency, while linebacker Zaire Franklin was traded to the Packers. All told, there was an exodus of talent that Indianapolis struggled to replace. The team didn’t have a first-round pick due to the Sauce Gardner trade, and was hamstrung cap-wise due to Pierce’s new deal and quarterback Daniel Jones signing a two-year, $88 million contract despite coming off a torn Achilles.

To that point, the Colts will rely heavily on their Day 2 picks, including Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy, who will replace Franklin and Cross, respectively. Offensively, look for receiver Josh Downs to play a bigger role in Pittman’s absence. The 2023 third-round pick had 1,574 yards over his first two seasons before having just 566 yards in 2025, as Pittman and rookie tight end Tyler Warren gobbled up 223 targets last year.

What work remains to be done: The Colts still have $26.6 million in cap space, so they could be aggressive on the market if they choose . However, the options are few at positions of need, such as offensive line and edge rusher.

If the front office wanted to make a move, it could go after defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney or Cameron Jordan, two veterans who are starting-caliber talents. Jordan had 10.5 sacks last year for the Saints, while Clowney is a strong run defender who totaled 8.5 sacks with the Cowboys. Either guy would firm up a spot that currently has Laiatu Latu, Arden Key and little else.

As for the front wall, Indianapolis might be better off waiting to see if a starting-caliber right tackle becomes available after final cuts in early September. Jalen Travis is penciled in for that spot, but a little competition and/or depth wouldn’t hurt. As a fourth-round rookie a year ago, he started only four games, played 315 total snaps and did a nice job, earning a 71.2 pass-blocking mark and a 72.6 grade as a run blocker on PFF .

What the league is saying: “He did the dirty work in the core a lot. Big body and physical, he’s willing to block defensive ends, linebackers and safeties. I’ll be curious to see who they use in that role, which has become so important for offenses that want to be physical as a unit. The in-breaking routes working the middle of the field, strong aggressive hands. That’s a role that so many coaches covet, and when you don’t have it, it can alter the mindset of the receiver room. You see the best offenses around the league have that one guy, and that guy has to be a dual threat to be taken seriously as a run/pass weapon.” — AFC head coach on the departure of Michael Pittman Jr.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence won 13 games in their first season together. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: B

Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., DT Ruke Orhorhoro

Subtractions: RB Travis Etienne Jr., LB Devin Lloyd, S Andrew Wingard

What they accomplished this offseason: Jacksonville shocked the football world last season, winning 13 games and the AFC South in Coen’s first season. Now, the Jaguars have the challenge of repeating the feat despite a key loss on each side of the ball, a draft that didn’t feature a first-round pick and a first-place schedule to boot.

Jacksonville primarily kept its core intact, starting with the duo of Coen and Lawrence. After being saddled with two coaches across his first four seasons, Lawrence thrived during the back half of 2025. Over his final six games of the regular season, he threw for 1,600 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception, and Jacksonville won each of those games.

Going into the spring, Lawrence is primarily surrounded by the same cast. The biggest difference is at running back with Travis Etienne Jr. leaving in free agency for the Saints. In Etienne’s absence, expect second-year back Bhayshul Tuten to see more time alongside offseason acquisition Chris Rodriguez Jr. The big question is whether they can match Etienne’s pass-game productivity. Last year, Tuten and Rodriguez combined for 13 receptions for 109 yards. Etienne had 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

If there was any headline addition, it would be defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. Jacksonville sent fellow defensive lineman Maason Smith to the Falcons for the third-year man, who notched 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits on 54% of the snaps last year. He could prove a valuable piece inside next to Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton.

Lastly, expect to see more of Ventrell Miller after losing All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd to free agency. Miller made nine starts in 2024 and totaled 80 tackles with three passes defensed and four quarterback hits. However, his snaps dropped from 482 to 220 last year as Lloyd became a star. Now that Lloyd is with the Panthers, Miller will play far more.

What work remains to be done: Keep signing those extensions.

General manager James Gladstone did a nice job getting edge rusher and 2022 first-round pick Travon Walker signed to a four-year, $110 million deal after he posted double-digit sacks in 2023 and ’24. Now, he must turn his attention to the offensive side, specifically tight end Brenton Strange and receiver/returner Parker Washington.

Last season, Strange emerged under Coen’s guidance as a frontline tight end, catching 46 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns, despite being limited to 12 games. With one year remaining on his rookie deal, Jacksonville would be wise to lock him up moving forward.

The same is true of Washington, who went from an ancillary offensive piece and good punt returner to excellent in both categories. In 2025, Washington caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs. He also took two punt returns back for scores, giving Jacksonville a dynamic threat in two phases. Paired with Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, the Jaguars have one of the best trios in football.

Financially, Jacksonville is a bit tighter than most, ranking in the bottom five in cap space both this year and next . Still, Gladstone can be creative and get at least $20 million with a few easy cuts (not to mention restructures), giving him the requisite space to make moves.

What the league is saying: “I think the future is bright as long as they stay within themselves and play complementary football, and [Liam Coen] doesn’t let his ego get out of control.” — Former longtime NFL defensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans

Grade: A

Additions: DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cor’Dale Flott, edge Jermaine Johnson II

Subtractions: C Lloyd Cushenberry, S Xavier Woods

What they accomplished this offseason: What didn’t the Titans accomplish?

Tennessee was arguably the most active team over the past three months, spending lavishly on a host of free agents. General manager Mike Borgonzi made significant improvements across multiple levels of a defense that ranked fifth-worst, allowing 2.46 points per drive in 2025.

Up front, the Titans brought in John Franklin-Myers, along with first-round pick Keldric Faulk, a 21-year-old edge rusher who plays the run well and had nine sacks over the past two years at Auburn. That pairing joins All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who had 11 sacks last season. In 2025, Tennessee generated push up front, ranking 12th in sacks (32) and ninth in pressure rate (24.5%). This season, it could be a defining strength.

However, the biggest transformation is in the secondary, with Borgonzi signing corners Cor’Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor. The duo cost $105 million, including $74 million guaranteed. After watching the secondary allow 7.0 yards per attempt to rank 30th in football, Tennessee brought in corners who fit new coach Robert Saleh’s zone style, allowing Flott and Taylor to play off and react to route combinations. Saleh spent three years as an assistant with the Seahawks and remains heavily influenced by the Legion of Boom’s success in Cover 3.

Of course, there’s no big leap for the Titans unless new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll can coax improvement from second-year quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 1 pick in 2025, Ward struggled to a league-worst -143.2 EPA . That said, he was surrounded by an underwhelming pass-catching group, including tight end Chig Okonkwo, and receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, a trio that totaled 1,498 receiving yards.

While Ayomanor and Dike are back, they’ll be behind first-round pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signing Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson comes over from the Giants on a four-year, $78 million deal, giving Tennessee a slot presence and some easier throws for Ward. Last season, Robinson played 548 snaps in the slot compared to 414 on the boundary.

What work remains to be done: When a team is coming off a 3–14 season, it’s impossible to make every fix in a 90-day period.

While the Titans were incredibly active in free agency and had a pair of first-round picks, there’s still work to be done. Offensively, Tennessee still has questions at left tackle despite having signed Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million contract last offseason. Moore didn’t perform well in his first year with the Titans, ranking 76th among tackles on PFF with a 61.9 grade .

The interior is also in question, with a new center/right guard combination in Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson, respectively. Schlottmann spent two years with the Giants alongside Daboll, starting five games there. His biggest value is knowing the scheme, which he can help Ward with, whether through audibles or protection calls.

All told, the amount of roster turnover, while necessary, will lead to more thinking than reacting in the early going. Add a scheme change on both sides of the ball, along with at least three rookies likely seeing significant playing time from the start, and there’s plenty to watch. By the end of this upcoming season, the Titans should have a terrific idea of what’s needed to build a lasting contender around Ward in the coming years.

What the league is saying: “I think Cam Ward has upside. If he works at it, he has the arm talent. I believe he’s going to be a good player in our league. Carnell Tate will help for sure. I don’t think much of Wan’Dale Robinson [though]. He’s a small slot receiver.” — AFC defensive coordinator

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