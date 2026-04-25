Will Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy’s Medicals Scare the Bengals Away?

Every year, at least one player in the NFL Draft has medicals flagged, and the prospect slides from where he was once projected.

This year, it's Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, once a projected top-15 pick, who is now available on Day 3 of the draft.

Details have emerged on the knee injury for McCoy, who didn't play at all in the 2025 college football season. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals selected a cornerback in the third round, are McCoy's talents too much to ignore as Day 3 gets underway?

McCoy Could Hear His Name Called On Day 3

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) warms up during a Tennessee football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network before the draft, has a bone plug in his surgically repaired knee to repair a cartilage defect. The concern is that he might need another surgery to replace the bone plug, which could sideline him for more than a year.

The Bengals, having selected Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round, may still be interested in McCoy, who has shown in college that he can compete at the highest level. With five picks on Day 3 of the draft, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the Bengals' front office have a great opportunity. Although McCoy's injury is a concern, the late-round picks and willingness to take a chance mean a team could decide to go for it and give McCoy a shot.

"Checked with many teams last night -- some have him off their board completely, others are keeping the light on for Day 3," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote in a post on X.

McCoy last played in the 2024 college football season, allowing just 31 receptions on 62 targets and earning an 89.6 PFF coverage grade, which ranked 10th among 841 eligible cornerbacks in the country. Still just 20 years old, McCoy has what it takes at the next level. He did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine but did work out at Tennessee's pro day, running a 4.4 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump.

As the draft's later rounds kick off, the risk of wasting draft capital on a player who could have severe knee issues will diminish. For several teams, McCoy could be a risk worth taking. The Bengals have made it a point to add to their defense through the first two days of the draft — will they take a flier on McCoy?

Another important point to note is that McCoy is represented by David Mulugheta and Reza Hesam of Athletes First, one of the most highly regarded agencies in the NFL world. Cincinnati and Athletes First have had contentious negotiations in the past, most notably when Jessie Bates II was a Bengal.

As the draft reaches its later rounds — like Rounds 6 and 7 — there could be a scenario where Mulugheta warns teams not to select him in an effort to get McCoy to fall undrafted and to have the ability to dictate his landing spot after the draft.

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