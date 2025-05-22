Aidan Hutchinson Shares Huge News About His Injury Recovery
Aidan Hutchinson has a big update on his recovery from a devastating injury and it's great news.
The star Detroit Lions defensive end fractured his tibia and fibula during Week 6 of the 2024 season and missed the rest of the campaign. During media availability on Thursday, the 24-year-old revealed he's been fully cleared for football activity.
That's a huge development for the Lions.
In the six games he played during the 2024 season, Hutchinson racked up 7.5 sacks, which led the NFL. That followed an outstanding rookie campaign where he had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, and a Pro Bowl season in 2023 in which he had 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
The No. 2 pick from the 2022 NFL draft, Hutchinson has become a legitimate star in short order, and losing him in the middle of the 2024 season was a huge blow for Detroit.
Later in the season, rumors surfaced that Hutchinson could make a return if Detroit made the Super Bowl, but the top-seeded Lions were eliminated in the divisional round.
It appears Hutchinson will be fully healthy heading into the 2025 season and the Detroit will be among the favorites in the NFC.