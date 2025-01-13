A.J. Brown Calls Out Media, Fans Who Think He's Frustrated After Seen Reading Book
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen reading a book on the Eagles' sideline during their 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Many players are either seen with a tablet, teammates, or a coach, but Brown was unusually taking time to read some of the book Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy.
The shot of Brown reading his book went viral, especially as Brown was seen picking up the book in a game where he had just one reception for 10 yards.
Brown was asked after the game if he was "frustrated" when he started reading, prompting him to call out the notion that he is regularly displeased during games.
"No I was not frustrated at all. I figured that's what y'all probably thought. Why y’all always think I’m frustrated?" Brown said with a smile. "I read a book, I like to read."
“Y'all just caught me that time," Brown said. "I'm doing that every drive regardless of if I score a touchdown or drop a pass.
Brown has previously been frustrated this season, particularly during the Eagles' lackluster win over the Carolina Panthers in December. Brown slammed his helmet to the ground in the middle of that game, which he noted was due to frustration from a three-and-out. After the game, Brown called "passing" the area the Eagles offense needed to improve on most.
Those prior flare ups were not the reason for Brown reading on the sideline Sunday. Instead, Brown told the media why he reads during games, saying it helps him center himself.
“[Reading] gives me a sense of peace. That’s a book that I bring every single game,” Brown told reporters. “My teammates call it the recipe. That’s the first time that y’all got me on camera. It’s not the first game… It’s got a lot of points in there, a lot of mental parts about it. For me, this game is mental."
Brown further addressed his moment on the sideline on social media after the game.
“This game is 90% mental and 10% physical for me,” Brown wrote. “I bring it to every game and I read it between each drive. I use it to refocus and lock in despite what may transpire in the game good or bad. People tend to create controversy when they don’t know the truth.”