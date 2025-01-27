A.J. Brown Says He Was Channeling His Viral Book ‘All Game’ Against Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles had themselves a day on Sunday, taking down the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship 55–23 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
It was a full team effort from the Eagles, who dominated on the ground with running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts rushing for three touchdowns each.
But it was also a breakout game for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. After Brown was held to just three receptions and 24 yards over the team’s first two playoff games, the star wide out went off for six catches, 96 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.
And he had his book to thank.
Earlier in the playoffs, Brown got plenty of attention after cameras caught him reading a book on the sidelines. After that game, Brown explained that the book, “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, was a regular part of his sideline routine to help him keep his mind right even in the intense environment of the NFL postseason.
After the Eagles’ win over the Commanders, Brown once again shouted out the book.
“All game,” Brown said when asked by NFL Network’s Stacey Dales if the book was on his mind. “All game it was a high emotion game, just trying to stay locked in. I had a big matchup, and I was just trying to make plays each drive.”
Brown and the Eagles now have two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl in New Orleans. We have a pretty good guess at what book Brown might be reading on the flight over.