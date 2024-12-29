A.J. Brown Trades Jersey to Fan After Hilariously Throwing Away Teammate’s First TD
A.J. Brown’s only bad play on Sunday was a pass.
No, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t try any trickeration against the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, Brown threw a touchdown ball he didn’t realize was treasured by a teammate far into the stands of Lincoln Financial Field.
Let’s back up a few steps. The Eagles were already starting backup Kenny Pickett with usual starter Jalen Hurts still recovering after suffering a concussion against the Washington Commanders. When Pickett went down with an injury of his own, it was second-year QB Tanner McKee who stepped under center.
McKee looked sharp for the Eagles, and delivered a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the third quarter to extend their lead to 34-7. Brown, with 50 touchdowns in his NFL career, threw the ball into the home stands, not realizing that it was the first ever touchdown pass of McKee’s career.
Cameras caught Brown’s reaction on the sideline when he realized what he had done.
Thankfully, our story has a happy ending. Brown immediately motioned to the fan who had the ball that he would trade his jersey in exchange for the ball, and the deal appeared to be brokered by Eagles security man Big Dom.
McKee now has a lifelong memory to go along with his souvenir.