Albert Breer on Robert Saleh’s Job Security, Texans’ Playoff Hopes and NFC North Superiority Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer discusses the latest NFL topics in the news.SI Video Staff|Share on FacebookShare on XAdd us as a preferred sourceAlbert Breer on Robert Saleh’s Job Security, Texans’ Playoff Hopes and NFC North Superiority In this story:Tennessee TitansHouston TexansDetroit LionsChicago BearsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsAdd us as a preferred source on GoogleFollowPublished 43 minutes ago | Modified 43 minutes agoSI VIDEO STAFFShare on FacebookShare on XHome/NFL