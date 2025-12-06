SI

Antonio Brown Cites Stand-Your-Ground Law in Bid for Dismissal of Attempted Murder Charge

The former NFL star entered a not guilty plea on second-degree attempted murder charges.

Mike McDaniel

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is citing a specific Florida law in a bid for a dismissal of second-degree attempted murder charges.
Former NFL star Antonio Brown is citing a specific Florida law in a bid for a dismissal of second-degree attempted murder charges. / Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is aiming to have his second-degree attempted murder charge dropped in Florida, and his defense team has cited the state’s stand-your-ground law as the basis for dismissal, according to a report from ESPN’s Anthony Olivieri.

According to a motion for dismissal filed by Brown’s defense team, Brown’s use of force on May 16, 2025 was “fully justified” because the former NFL star believed that “the alleged victim intended to cause him serious harm.”

The defense team of the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, called the motion for dismissal a “farcical reimagining” of what happened.

According to the motion for dismissal, Brown’s attorneys stated that the former wide receiver was trying to get to his vehicle after Nantambu attacked him. However, Brown is facing attempted murder charges after video footage showed the wide receiver chasing Nantambu with a firearm before two shots rang out.

Brown’s legal team further argued in their motion for dismissal that Brown “reasonably feared” that Nantambu was armed at the time of the incident.

Brown previously entered a not guilty plea to the attempted murder charges. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL