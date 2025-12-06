Antonio Brown Cites Stand-Your-Ground Law in Bid for Dismissal of Attempted Murder Charge
Former NFL star Antonio Brown is aiming to have his second-degree attempted murder charge dropped in Florida, and his defense team has cited the state’s stand-your-ground law as the basis for dismissal, according to a report from ESPN’s Anthony Olivieri.
According to a motion for dismissal filed by Brown’s defense team, Brown’s use of force on May 16, 2025 was “fully justified” because the former NFL star believed that “the alleged victim intended to cause him serious harm.”
The defense team of the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, called the motion for dismissal a “farcical reimagining” of what happened.
According to the motion for dismissal, Brown’s attorneys stated that the former wide receiver was trying to get to his vehicle after Nantambu attacked him. However, Brown is facing attempted murder charges after video footage showed the wide receiver chasing Nantambu with a firearm before two shots rang out.
Brown’s legal team further argued in their motion for dismissal that Brown “reasonably feared” that Nantambu was armed at the time of the incident.
Brown previously entered a not guilty plea to the attempted murder charges. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.