Ashton Jeanty Announces Official Decision on 2025 NFL Draft

College football's leading rusher this season officially made his decision for next season.

Madison Williams

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rushes with the ball.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rushes with the ball. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In a move that is a shock to no one, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday.

He shared a lengthy message on social media, expressing his gratitude to his Boise State teammates and coaches as he prepares for this next stage in his life.

"I'm excited to announce I am declaring for the 2025 NFL draft," Jeanty wrote. "The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine, and I'm proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level."

Jeanty had quite a standout season in '24. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, who had the smallest margin of victory for the award since 2009. He did win the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards this year, the second-most yards in a season in NCAA history and a Mountain West record. Jeanty sits behind Barry Sanders by just 27 yards for the NCAA record.

In Sports Illustrated's latest Mock Draft, SI insiders have Jeanty going to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

