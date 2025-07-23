Baker Mayfield Had Blunt Four-Word Response to Browns’ Messy Quarterback Situation
Baker Mayfield didn't have much to say about the Cleveland Browns' current crowded quarterback situation, but he said enough.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star joined Jason and Travis Kelce on New Heights during which he was asked for his candid thoughts on the Browns' QB room in 2025. Cleveland is set to enter the upcoming NFL season with five quarterbacks: Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Except for the currently injured Watson, each signal-caller seems to hold a fair shot at winning starting duties when September rolls around.
Mayfield didn't seem to be particularly bitter while discussing his old team, which drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2018 and with whom he spent the first four up-and-down years of his career.
Ultimately, the 30-year-old decided the Browns just weren't worth his time. "Not my problem anymore," Mayfield said.
"Listen, I plead the fifth," he added. "When I was healthy, I was starting to get pretty damn good there."
"Alright, nah," Travis replied.
The New Heights social team also joined in on the light Browns roasting, posting the following caption on Instagram along with the Mayfield clip: "If only Cleveland could find a QB as good as Baker … oh wait."
Mayfield is coming off what might be his best-ever pro campaign with the Bucs, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while leading Tampa Bay (10–7) to a wild-card playoff berth in 2024–25. After unexpectedly reviving his career in the NFC South, it makes sense that Mayfield wouldn't want to dredge up his drama-filled past. He's onto bigger and better things, now.