Baker Mayfield Delivers Five-Word, NSFW Message After Spat With C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team on a game-winning drive for a second consecutive week this past Monday night, taking down the Texans while bringing the Buccaneers to a 2–0 record to start the 2025 season. In the process, he continued a beef with a long-time NFL defender.
After Mayfield looked to be shaken up following a first-down run in the fourth quarter, Houston cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson looked over the signal caller and appeared to be talking some smack. No. 6 quickly popped up and got in his face.
The spat has since led to a back-and-forth between the two on Mayfield's social media, and ahead of their contest this coming Sunday against the Jets, the quarterback was asked about the exchange—and what his mentality is like in those moments.
"We don't take any s---," he quickly answered. "That's about it."
Noted.
History of Baker Mayfield, C.J. Gardner-Johnson Beef
The beef between Mayfield and Gardner-Johnson dates back to the defensive back's time with the Lions. Ahead of a 2023–24 matchup against Mayfield and the Bucs, Gardner-Johnson took a shot at the signal caller, saying Tampa Bay's loaded wide receiver group would be better off with "a good quarterback."
It was then Mayfield's turn to clap back. In response to the chirp, he suggested that the cornerback hadn't been watching film, given that he mentioned veteran Russell Gage among the group, and the veteran pass catcher had not played a snap with the Bucs all year. Gardner-Johnson ultimately picked off the QB in the contest—and taunted him with a ball flip after going out of bounds.
Needless to say, there's plenty of bad blood between these two—even with Mayfield cheekily calling him his "buddy" after Monday night's game.