Bucs Coach Says Baker Mayfield Trending in Right Direction for Week 13 Start
Tampa Bay fans have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, quarterback Baker Mayfield is trending in the right direction to start in Week 13, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday, adding that Mayfield looked good in practice that day.
That is welcome news for the playoff-hungry Bucs, who will be hoping to break a three-game losing streak vs. the Cardinals this coming Sunday.
"He had to get well. Very limited on Wednesday, he did a little more yesterday. He moved around perfectly today, so he was fine," Bowles said of the quarterback on Friday. The coach added that backup Teddy Bridgewater got the majority of practice reps throughout the week, but that had more to do with Mayfield's pain tolerance than anything, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
Baker Mayfield injury timeline
Mayfield, who has thrown for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season, first hurt himself during Week 12's loss vs. the Rams. He landed hard on what seemed to be an already-sore shoulder just before the half and did not return following the break. After the game, it was revealed that he had sustained a low-grade left shoulder sprain and would have the chance to play in Week 13 given the mildness of the injury.
"I think understanding ... that every game in my eyes is a must-win, playoff scenario, but understanding that if I sit one game out and that [allows] me to be healthier for down the stretch, that's how I'm going to look at it. I have to be smart with that," Mayfield said of taking the field, speaking this week. "Gotta look at it that way."
Well, it sure does seem that the team is preparing for him to suit up for its home game vs. a 3–8 Arizona. Per the NFL's playoff predictor, the Bucs would make the playoffs if the season ended today. Should they lose vs. the Cards, they'll still have an 80% chance; if they win, they'll have a 91% chance.